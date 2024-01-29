

The Talos Principle II is inmiddels geruime tijd verkrijgbaar en hoewel de game van zichzelf uitstekend is, waren er wel nog wat kleine oneffenheden om glad te strijken. Dit wordt nu gedaan middels een nieuwe update, die door Croteam is uitgerold.

Het betreft hier patch 1.1.0, wat min of meer de eerste update voor de game is. Met deze update worden verschillende visuele effecten die niet altijd goed gingen gefixt, idem dito voor de audio en ook worden er wat tweaks verricht aan de puzzels.

Verder voorziet de update de game van wat gameplay fixes, verbeteringen en aanpassingen. Alle details van de update hieronder op een rijtje.