Atomfall update lost een hoop issues op en brengt wat verbeteringen



Atomfall is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en afgaande op de spelersaantallen is de game een succes, al helpt de inclusie van de titel bij Game Pass ongetwijfeld een hoop. In onze review heb je al kunnen lezen dat het op zichzelf een prima game is, maar dat er hier en daar wel ruimte is voor verbetering.

Rebellion Developments is in de afgelopen periode bezig geweest met een update en die is nu beschikbaar. Deze update brengt een reeks oplossingen voor issues, wat verbeteringen met betrekking tot kleine details, alsook verschillende quality-of-life verbeteringen.

Benieuwd naar de patch notes? Check het overzicht hieronder.