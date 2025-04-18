Atomfall update lost een hoop issues op en brengt wat verbeteringen

Atomfall is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en afgaande op de spelersaantallen is de game een succes, al helpt de inclusie van de titel bij Game Pass ongetwijfeld een hoop. In onze review heb je al kunnen lezen dat het op zichzelf een prima game is, maar dat er hier en daar wel ruimte is voor verbetering.
Rebellion Developments is in de afgelopen periode bezig geweest met een update en die is nu beschikbaar. Deze update brengt een reeks oplossingen voor issues, wat verbeteringen met betrekking tot kleine details, alsook verschillende quality-of-life verbeteringen.
Benieuwd naar de patch notes? Check het overzicht hieronder.
Atomfall Patch Notes
General Fixes
- Resolved an issue where some players would experience random movement and stuttering with their mouse
- Player’s orientation will no longer change dramatically after autosaving
- Fixed an issue where the map would sometimes become stuck on only one region
- Fixed an issue where the Inventory occasionally kicked the player from storage tubes
- Resolved an issue where subtitles were disappearing too quickly
- Improved translations for (Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and French)
- Fixed an issue where weapon ammo could go missing when equipping or moving weapons between quick slots
- ‘Already Learnt’ message will no longer remain permanently in the Inventory section
- Resolved an issue in which the map’s region list would not expand if the ‘Pause in Menus’ setting was enabled
- Fixed a crash that would occur when players traded for weapons while they had full ammo
- The pin of explosive lures is no longer visible after the player has pulled the pin out
- Combat music tracks will now shuffle so players have a lower possibility of hearing the same combat track twice in a row
- Resolved an issue where players were unable to turn off the Developer Console
- Ammo will no longer disappear after equipping a gun to a slot and then dropping the same weapon
- The description for the Modified JM-3 and other JM-3 variants now read correctly as fully automatic
- The Equipment Shortcuts tutorial no longer shows a bandage in a quick slot as this is not possible in game
- The ‘Content Installed’ notification for Deluxe Edition players on Epic now has correct formatting
- The ‘Purchase’ text in the DLC screen is has now been translated in Japanese
- The Privacy Policy has now been localised in the crash reporter
- Descriptions have been added for Melee Assist (Strength and Rotation) options
Quest Specific Fixes
Wyndham Village
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck under the building after exiting The Bakery
- Training stimulants will no longer respawn in the Forgotten Cellar
- Resolved an issue where the bushes near the bandstand would flicker when players got close
Casterfell Woods
- Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, players could get stuck in the transition space between the Castle Ruins door and the woods
- A non-existent house no longer appears on the map for the open area near the village gate
Skethermoor
- Resolved an issue where sounds could become muffled on entering the container in front of the Master Control room in the Prison
Interchange
- The door to Lower Robotics is now accessible if players complete the puzzle, exit, and then return
- Players will now have safe passage if they do not have enough health or health items to exit the spore cloud and leave Medical
- Punch cards have been replaced with correct cards