

Aliens: Fireteam Elite komt later deze maand uit en in aanloop naar de release is de day-one patch voor de game al op het PlayStation Network verschenen. Daardoor weten we nu wat we van die patch kunnen verwachten en het blijkt te gaan om een flinke update.

De day-one patch voor Aliens: Fireteam Elite weegt maar liefst 14GB. Uit de patch notes blijkt dat de update onder meer de Horde Mode, evenals aanpassingen aan de balans en moeilijkheid. Ook worden met deze update de prestaties van de game verbeterd op alle platformen.

De patch notes van de day-one patch voor Aliens: Fireteam Elite check je hieronder. De game wordt op 24 augustus uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One en pc.