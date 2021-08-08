Aliens: Fireteam Elite komt later deze maand uit en in aanloop naar de release is de day-one patch voor de game al op het PlayStation Network verschenen. Daardoor weten we nu wat we van die patch kunnen verwachten en het blijkt te gaan om een flinke update.
De day-one patch voor Aliens: Fireteam Elite weegt maar liefst 14GB. Uit de patch notes blijkt dat de update onder meer de Horde Mode, evenals aanpassingen aan de balans en moeilijkheid. Ook worden met deze update de prestaties van de game verbeterd op alle platformen.
De patch notes van de day-one patch voor Aliens: Fireteam Elite check je hieronder. De game wordt op 24 augustus uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One en pc.
New Features
- Horde Mode
- Horde mode is in! Complete the campaign and then talk to Shipp back on the Endeavor to open up this new gameplay mode.
Kits, Weapons, and Combat
- Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
- “Park’s Store” pricing adjustments.
Enemies and Encounters
- Xenomorph AI and pathing improvements
- Population adjustments for multiple campaigns.
Content and Environments
- Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.
- Additional Polish and bug fixing for the end escape sequence in the final mission of “The Only Way to Be Sure” campaign.
- Targeted GPU/CPU optimizations and performance improvements for PC and all console platforms.
- Environment and lighting visual improvements across all campaigns.
- Numerous environment and lighting bug fixes across all campaigns.
General
- Gameplay and GPU Optimizations
- Matchmaking stability and bug fixing
- AI Teammate bug fixing and improvements Localization
- Support added for:
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Chinese (Traditional)
- French
- German
- Italian
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Russian
- Spanish
- Czech
- Polish
- Korean