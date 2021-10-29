

Chernobylite is sinds een paar weken verkrijgbaar en hoewel de game veel dingen goed doet, waren we in onze review behoorlijk kritisch. Met name vanwege het feit dat de game een game breaking bug kende, met als gevolg een noodzakelijke herstart van het avontuur. Fijn is anders.

De ontwikkelaar, The Farm 51, heeft nu een nieuwe update uitgebracht die een hoop kleine en grote issues moet aanpakken. De details van die update vind je in het overzicht hieronder, zodat je precies weet wat de aanpassingen zijn.

Naast deze update is ook de eerste gratis content voor de game uitgebracht. Dit omvat zoal een aantal nieuwe vijanden en een nieuw type zij-missie. Om een indruk van dit alles te geven tref je onderaan dit bericht nog een trailer.