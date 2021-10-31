

Aanstaande vrijdag is het zover: de release van Call of Duty: Vanguard. Het aankomende deel brengt spelers weer terug naar de Tweede Wereldoorlog en schotelt je een singleplayer campagne, multiplayer en Zombies-modus voor. Voor de multiplayer werd enkele weken geleden een beta gehouden, waarmee spelers alvast een voorproefje konden krijgen. Voor ontwikkelaar Sledgehammer Games was de beta natuurlijk een waardevolle bron van feedback en daar is men vervolgens ook mee aan de slag gegaan.

De ontwikkelaar heeft nu namelijk een overzicht gedeeld met de belangrijkste aanpassingen die in Call of Duty: Vanguard zijn toegepast naar aanleiding van de feedback op de multiplayer beta. Sledgehammer legt daarbij uit dat het doel hierbij is om spelers een “snellere en soepelere gameplay-ervaring” te bieden. Concreet betekent dat onder meer dat het oppakken van wapens en het gooien van granaten nu aanzienlijk sneller gaat.

De lijst met veranderingen toont verder dat de perk ‘Ninja’ is toegevoegd, de audio en de zichtbaarheid verbeterd zijn en er de nodige aanpassingen zijn doorgevoerd in de balans van de wapens. Alle aanpassingen naar aanleiding van de beta kun je hieronder nalezen.

Call of Duty: Vanguard verschijnt op 5 november voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.