Een paar weken geleden konden we vertrekken op een knotsgekke reis door de ruimte heen met de befaamde Guardians of the Galaxy. De game scoorde mooie punten, lees zeker onze review eens na, maar uiteraard kan alles altijd wel beter. De ontwikkelaar heeft echter op Reddit aangegeven dat ze op de hoogte zijn van nog wat probleempjes.
Deze problemen worden met een toekomstige update normaal gezien aangepakt, maar van sommige issues heeft de ontwikkelaar nu al een ‘workaround’ meegegeven, die je hopelijk wat hoofdpijn kan besparen. Tevens wordt ook een oproep gelanceerd om alle bugs die je tegen het lijft loopt, aan te geven. Bekijk de lijst hieronder.
List of Known Issues:
General Issues
-
Custom difficulty settings resetting on their own
-
Subtitles truncated in some languages when a character has long dialogue
-
Guardians Collectibles not unlocking in Compendium
-
PC – Broken lighting with AMD GPU
-
Workaround: Update to Driver 21.10.4
Chapter-Specific Issues
-
Chapter 1: Unable to scan objects with visor
-
Workaround: On PS4, customize button assignments in your console’s accessibility settings to change R2 with another button.
-
Workaround: On PS4, use Share Play to have a friend execute the scan
-
Workaround: Try using a different / newer controller
Chapter 3: Unable to progress through funnel near second bridge
-
Chapter 4: Cutscene not triggering after following Groot
-
Workaround: Reload last checkpoint
-
Chapter 6: Invisible wall in maze (PC)
-
Workaround: Try capping your FPS to 30
-
Chapter 7: Unable to progress through crawl section (PC)
-
Workaround: Try capping your FPS to 30 or 60
-
Chapter 7: Unable to progress through the “crane” puzzle
-
Chapter 8: Unable to progress through the “hug” QTE with a keyboard (PC)
-
Workaround: Use a controller, or activate the option “Auto-Win Quick Time Events” in the settings
-
Chapter 10: Stuck in a ledge shimmy loop
-
Workaround: Avoid the ledge entirely and use the vegetation to jump across.
Ze moeten het gewoon oplossen en niet een workaround geven
@Frenchcorepower: Wees blij dat er een work around is…