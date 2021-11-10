De Grand Theft Auto franchise staat natuurlijk bekend om z’n gameplay, maar ook de soundtrack mag er zeker zijn. De verschillende games kennen iconische nummers, waarvan je sommige – als je wat ouder bent – wellicht hebt leren kennen via de Grand Theft Auto-titels. Met de heruitgave van de eerste 3D-delen, is het natuurlijk de vraag of de oorspronkelijke soundtrack compleet is.
Het blijkt dat Rockstar de soundtrack heeft genomen die beschikbaar was in de latere uitgaves. Denk dan aan de remasters voor de PlayStation 3 en PlayStation 4. Dit betekent ook dat bepaalde nummers ontbreken uit bepaalde games. VGC heeft een lijst met nummers van Rockstar gekregen en komt tot het onderstaande overzicht van missende nummers.
Daarvoor geldt weer dat het niet 100% zeker is dat ze ontbreken, want sommige nummers kwamen weer terug in de footage die eerder vandaag online verscheen. Hoe dan ook, het is nog wat onduidelijk allemaal, maar weet dat er een kans bestaat dat de onderstaande tracks niet aanwezig zullen zijn.
GTA III
- Wow – Kate Bush
- Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
- Rockit – Herbie Hancock
- Looking for the Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force
- The Smurf – Tyrone Brunson
- Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson
- Billie Jean – Michael Jackson
- Running with the Night – Lionel Richie
- Añunga Ñunga – Irakere
GTA Vice City
- Cum On Feel the Noize – Quiet Riot
- She Sells Sanctuary – The Cult
- Working for the Weekend – Loverboy
- God Blessed Video – Alcatrazz
- Fist Fury – Love Fist
- Cars – Gary Numan
- Poison Arrow – ABC
- Obsession – Animotion
- Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles
- Japanese Boy – Aneka
- Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson
- One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx
- Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk
- Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew
- A Gozar Con Mi Combo – Cachao
GTA: San Andreas
- Yum Yum (Gimme Some) – Fatback Band
- You Dropped a Bomb on Me – Gap Band
- Running Away – Roy Ayers
- Runnin’ Down a Dream – Tom Petty
- Woman to Woman – Joe Cocker
- Don’t Let It Go to Your Head – Black Harmony
- Ring My Bell – Blood Sisters
- I Don’t Give a Fuck – 2Pac feat. Pogo
- Express Yourself – N.W.A.
- Hellraiser – Ozzy Osbourne
- Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine
- Express Yourself – Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band
- Rock Creek Park – The Blackbyrds
- Funky President (People It’s Bad) – James Brown
- The Payback – James Brown
- The Grunt – The JB’s
- Loopzilla – George Clinton
- Hot Pants – I’m Coming, I’m Coming, I’m Coming – Bobby Byrd
- Rock Me Again And Again – Lyn Collins
- Soul Power’ 74 – Maceo & The Macks
- I Know You Got Soul – Bobby Byrd
Ik neem dit bericht met een korreltje zout
Billie Jean zit niet in vice city dat is een teleurstelling want het is gewoon nostalgie, het moment dat je in de auto stapt in het begin van de game en je micheal jackson hoort op flash fm!
@Anoniem-2830:
Scooter. Allereerste vehikel wat je aangeboden wordt door R* in Vice city is een scooter en dan automatisch dit liedje als start up 🙂
@Anoniem-2830:
Gta 3 staat ie bij blinde. Daarom klopt dit bericht al niet. En sense komt weer dagen op dagen later met deze roddel die al debunked is. En ze zeggen zelf ook dat al het niet klopt met de footage van vandaag en toch word het erop gegooid. Clicks. Views. Of gewoon geen eens weten wat er gepost word lijkt het wel.
@Anoniem-2830: dat is echt nostalgie, wat een gemis
Ik heb die collector doos voor de vice city muziek. Pure nostalgie. Zou jammer zijn als er nummers missen, net als is gebeurt met GTA IV, waar de licentie was verlopen op een boel Russische artiesten