

De Grand Theft Auto franchise staat natuurlijk bekend om z’n gameplay, maar ook de soundtrack mag er zeker zijn. De verschillende games kennen iconische nummers, waarvan je sommige – als je wat ouder bent – wellicht hebt leren kennen via de Grand Theft Auto-titels. Met de heruitgave van de eerste 3D-delen, is het natuurlijk de vraag of de oorspronkelijke soundtrack compleet is.

Het blijkt dat Rockstar de soundtrack heeft genomen die beschikbaar was in de latere uitgaves. Denk dan aan de remasters voor de PlayStation 3 en PlayStation 4. Dit betekent ook dat bepaalde nummers ontbreken uit bepaalde games. VGC heeft een lijst met nummers van Rockstar gekregen en komt tot het onderstaande overzicht van missende nummers.

Daarvoor geldt weer dat het niet 100% zeker is dat ze ontbreken, want sommige nummers kwamen weer terug in de footage die eerder vandaag online verscheen. Hoe dan ook, het is nog wat onduidelijk allemaal, maar weet dat er een kans bestaat dat de onderstaande tracks niet aanwezig zullen zijn.

GTA III

Wow – Kate Bush

Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

Rockit – Herbie Hancock

Looking for the Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force

The Smurf – Tyrone Brunson

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson

Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

Running with the Night – Lionel Richie

Añunga Ñunga – Irakere

GTA Vice City

Cum On Feel the Noize – Quiet Riot

She Sells Sanctuary – The Cult

Working for the Weekend – Loverboy

God Blessed Video – Alcatrazz

Fist Fury – Love Fist

Cars – Gary Numan

Poison Arrow – ABC

Obsession – Animotion

Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles

Japanese Boy – Aneka

Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson

One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx

Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk

Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew

A Gozar Con Mi Combo – Cachao

GTA: San Andreas