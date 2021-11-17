Spelers hebben zich al een dikke maand kunnen vermaken op Yara en zij kunnen zich nu opmaken voor de Insanity uitbreiding, waarin zij diep in het brein van fan-favoriet Vaas zullen duiken. De meest recente update van Far Cry 6 voegt ondersteuning voor deze uitbreiding toe en introduceert ook een aantal fixes voor bugs die sommige spelers teisterden.
Bekijk de lijst hieronder voor de volledige patch notes:
Download sizes (based on development environment)
Xbox One: ~13 GB
Xbox Series X|S: ~6 GB
PlayStation 4: 512 MB
PlayStation 5: 600 MB
PC: 838.81 MB
PC + HD Texture Pack (requires at least 12 GB of VRAM): 4.43 GB
- Fixed an issue causing a Danny & Dani vs Everybody loading screen to appear.
- Fixed an issue causing the Weapon Wheel selection to not work properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Danny & Dani vs Everybody mission stayed in the journal for players that had accepted the mission prior to Title Update 2.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Posh trousers” to be missing when buying the King and Country bundle after Title Update 2 had launched.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Double-O Pistol to be missing after buying the King and Country bundle.
- General bug fixes