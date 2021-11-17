Spelers hebben zich al een dikke maand kunnen vermaken op Yara en zij kunnen zich nu opmaken voor de Insanity uitbreiding, waarin zij diep in het brein van fan-favoriet Vaas zullen duiken. De meest recente update van Far Cry 6 voegt ondersteuning voor deze uitbreiding toe en introduceert ook een aantal fixes voor bugs die sommige spelers teisterden.

Bekijk de lijst hieronder voor de volledige patch notes:

Download sizes (based on development environment)

Xbox One: ~13 GB

Xbox Series X|S: ~6 GB

PlayStation 4: 512 MB

PlayStation 5: 600 MB

PC: 838.81 MB

PC + HD Texture Pack (requires at least 12 GB of VRAM): 4.43 GB