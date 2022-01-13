

Rainbow Six Extraction is een van de eerste grote releases van het jaar 2022 en nu de game steeds dichterbij komt, zijn ook de Trophies/Achievements bekend. Die zijn namelijk online gegaan op de netwerken van Sony PlayStation en Microsoft Xbox.

Dat brengt ons zoals gewoonlijk bij het onderstaande overzicht van te voltooien opdrachten. In dit geval betreft het de Trophies, maar die zijn gelijk aan de Achievements op de Xbox. Mocht je de specifieke waarde willen zien van de Achievements, dan kan je hier terecht.

Afgaande op de lijst hieronder, zijn de nodige Trophies vrij eenvoudig te bemachtigen, maar er zitten er ook een paar tussen die behoorlijk wat tijd kunnen kosten, alsook samenwerking vereisen. Meer over Rainbow Six Extraction lees je in onze preview.

Platinum

Platinum Performance

-Complete all other Trophies.

Goud

Major Flex

-Extract from an incursion after completing all Research Studies.

Not Afraid of Goo

-Destroy Sprawl with the REACT Laser in an incursion.

Proud Papa

-Equip Headgear on 18 different Level 10 Operators.

Zilver

Defeated

-Kill 5 Smashers with a Takedown.

Regicide

-Kill 10 Apexes.

Dark Reflection

-Kill a Protean.

Unscathed

-Extract from an incursion at 80% health or above after completing all Objectives

Consequential

-Complete 20 Objectives in Truth or Consequences.

Unflinching

-Complete 15 Objectives in the third Sub-Zone or further without falling DBNO.

To Do

-Complete 5 different Objectives.

High Score

-Earn a score of 55,000 XP in a single incursion.

Specialist

-Earn at least 30000 XP on 5 Assignment or Crisis incursions

Bigger Kahuna

-Complete all Objectives and extract from 5 incursions with a Level 10 Operator.

Encyclopedia

-Interact with 100 Points of Interest.

It’s All Connected

-Read each Region’s final Study Description.

Charmed

-Equip a Legendary Charm

Brons

Slap Fight

-Hit 3 enemies with melee attacks.

Vertigo

-Stun 100 enemies.

Boom

-Kill 50 enemies with explosives or abilities.

Eagle Eye

-Scan 50 enemies with REACT Tech.

Stayin’ Alive

-Revive 3 allies.

Keep ‘Em Comin’

-Kill 5 different enemies in a single incursion.

Dissected

-Take down 50 Nests.

Defused

-Take down 50 Breachers or Bloaters.

Eeeeeeeew

-Kill 75 Sludges with explosives.

Clear ‘Em Out

-Eliminate 100 Grunts.

Don’t Talk to Rangers

-Kill 150 Tormentors and Spikers.

Tidying Up

-Kill 30 Blinding Spores.

No Hugs

-Kill 50 Rooters without being caught by them.

Reaper

-Kill 30 Sowers.

Adrenaline

-Kill an enemy while prone.

Welcome Home

-Rescue 1 of your Operators.

Big City Calling

-Complete 20 Objectives in New York.

Fresco Bound

-Complete 20 Objectives in San Francisco.

To the North

-Complete 20 Objectives in Alaska.

Mission Probable

-Extract from an incursion with all Objectives completed and no one MIA.

Out With the Boys

-Complete all Objectives in an incursion with only male Operators.

Girl’s Night

-Complete all Objectives in an incursion with only female Operators.

Curiouser

-Interact with a Point of Interest.

Fieldwork

-Interact with 5 Points of Interest in each Region.

Gun Nut

-Equip 15 Weapon Attachments.

Spiffy

-Equip a Uniform on 9 different Operators.

Rainbow Six Extraction is vanaf 20 januari verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, pc en Google Stadia.