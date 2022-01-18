

Nog een paar weken wachten en dan kunnen we ons weer helemaal uitleven op zombies en ander gespuis, want Dying Light 2: Stay Human ligt bijna in de winkels. Ter voorbereiding op de release van de game, zijn de Trophies online gegaan en dat geeft ons een duidelijk beeld van wat er zoal gedaan moet worden.

De game kent vooral veel bronzen Trophies, slechts één gouden en een paar zilveren. Hieronder op een rij welke acties je moet verrichten om alles bij elkaar te sparen, zodat je uiteindelijk de platinum Trophy vrijspeelt. Wat de waarde van de Xbox Achievements is, is nog niet helemaal duidelijk gezien de Achievements nog niet geüpload zijn.

Weet, voordat je verder kijkt, dat de onderstaande lijst wat lichte spoilers kan bevatten. Meer over de game lees je hier in dit artikel.

Platinum

Pilgrim’s Path

-Unlock every trophy

Goud

Your World, Your Rules

-Complete the game with any ending

Zilver

Tube Map

-Activate all Metro Stations

Revenants

-Defeat all GRE Anomalies

Ban Hammer

-Clear all Bandit Camps

Parkour Master

-Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency

Combat Master

-Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency

Man On a Mission

-Meet all your Sparker love interests

Fit as a Fiddle

-Max out your Health

Ironheart

-Max out your Stamina

Brons

Into the Unknown

-Reach Villedor

First Shot

-Use an Inhibitor for the first time

Herzlich Wilkommen!

-Enter the Bazaar

Under Pressure

-Activate your first Water Tower

On the Trail of the Enemy

-Learn Waltz’s location

Light in the Darkness

-Activate your first Electrical Substation

Get Outta My House!

-Defeat the Renegades attacking the Fish Eye

Debris and Ashes

-Reach the Observatory

We Will Be Heard!

-Restore the radio broadcast tower

Known Associate

-Learn the whereabouts of Veronika Ryan

Brush with Death

-Wake up after the missile strike

Going Down

-Enter the X-13 elevator

Family First

-Find your sister

Municipal Services

-Assign all Facilities

Tunnel Entrance

-Activate your first Metro Station

Sancho Panza

-Activate your first Windmill

Tickets, Please!

-Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel

Don Quixote

-Activate all Windmills

Can’t You Read the Signs?

-Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines

Find Anything Interesting?

-Open all Airdrops

It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It?

-Defeat your first GRE Anomaly

Flag Burning

-Clear your first Bandit Camp

You Never Forget Your First…

-Craft your first item

Oh, So This Is How It Works!

-Modify your weapon for the first time

A Friend in Need…

-Help 50 survivors in Encounters

Boot Licker

-Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction

Who Wants To Be a…

-Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money

Ultramarathon

-Travel at least 960km

After the Fall

-Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters

Good Night & Good Luck

-Survive your first night

Can’t Touch This!

-Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage

Night Hunter

-Kill a Volatile

Death From Afar

-Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon

Tanning Salon

-Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral

Terminal Headache

-Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon

Slow Poke!

-Lose the maximum level of Chase

Being All Social

-Join a co-op session

That’s Teamwork!

-Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players

Lightning Reflexes

-Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage

Modder

-Modify your weapons at least 50 times

You’re Going Down!

-Perform 50 takedowns

Don’t Look Up

-Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies

Get the Point?

-Kill 50 enemies with a Spear

True Nightrunner

-Complete all Nightrunner Trials

Bing Bang Boom!

-Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run

Archivist

-Find all Collectible Notes

Audiophile

-Find all Collectible Recordings

Street Art Aficionado

-Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles

Dying Light 2: Stay Human verschijnt op 7 februari voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.