Nog een paar weken wachten en dan kunnen we ons weer helemaal uitleven op zombies en ander gespuis, want Dying Light 2: Stay Human ligt bijna in de winkels. Ter voorbereiding op de release van de game, zijn de Trophies online gegaan en dat geeft ons een duidelijk beeld van wat er zoal gedaan moet worden.
De game kent vooral veel bronzen Trophies, slechts één gouden en een paar zilveren. Hieronder op een rij welke acties je moet verrichten om alles bij elkaar te sparen, zodat je uiteindelijk de platinum Trophy vrijspeelt. Wat de waarde van de Xbox Achievements is, is nog niet helemaal duidelijk gezien de Achievements nog niet geüpload zijn.
Weet, voordat je verder kijkt, dat de onderstaande lijst wat lichte spoilers kan bevatten. Meer over de game lees je hier in dit artikel.
Platinum
Pilgrim’s Path
-Unlock every trophy
Goud
Your World, Your Rules
-Complete the game with any ending
Zilver
Tube Map
-Activate all Metro Stations
Revenants
-Defeat all GRE Anomalies
Ban Hammer
-Clear all Bandit Camps
Parkour Master
-Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency
Combat Master
-Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency
Man On a Mission
-Meet all your Sparker love interests
Fit as a Fiddle
-Max out your Health
Ironheart
-Max out your Stamina
Brons
Into the Unknown
-Reach Villedor
First Shot
-Use an Inhibitor for the first time
Herzlich Wilkommen!
-Enter the Bazaar
Under Pressure
-Activate your first Water Tower
On the Trail of the Enemy
-Learn Waltz’s location
Light in the Darkness
-Activate your first Electrical Substation
Get Outta My House!
-Defeat the Renegades attacking the Fish Eye
Debris and Ashes
-Reach the Observatory
We Will Be Heard!
-Restore the radio broadcast tower
Known Associate
-Learn the whereabouts of Veronika Ryan
Brush with Death
-Wake up after the missile strike
Going Down
-Enter the X-13 elevator
Family First
-Find your sister
Municipal Services
-Assign all Facilities
Tunnel Entrance
-Activate your first Metro Station
Sancho Panza
-Activate your first Windmill
Tickets, Please!
-Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel
Don Quixote
-Activate all Windmills
Can’t You Read the Signs?
-Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines
Find Anything Interesting?
-Open all Airdrops
It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It?
-Defeat your first GRE Anomaly
Flag Burning
-Clear your first Bandit Camp
You Never Forget Your First…
-Craft your first item
Oh, So This Is How It Works!
-Modify your weapon for the first time
A Friend in Need…
-Help 50 survivors in Encounters
Boot Licker
-Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction
Who Wants To Be a…
-Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money
Ultramarathon
-Travel at least 960km
After the Fall
-Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters
Good Night & Good Luck
-Survive your first night
Can’t Touch This!
-Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage
Night Hunter
-Kill a Volatile
Death From Afar
-Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon
Tanning Salon
-Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral
Terminal Headache
-Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon
Slow Poke!
-Lose the maximum level of Chase
Being All Social
-Join a co-op session
That’s Teamwork!
-Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players
Lightning Reflexes
-Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage
Modder
-Modify your weapons at least 50 times
You’re Going Down!
-Perform 50 takedowns
Don’t Look Up
-Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies
Get the Point?
-Kill 50 enemies with a Spear
True Nightrunner
-Complete all Nightrunner Trials
Bing Bang Boom!
-Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run
Archivist
-Find all Collectible Notes
Audiophile
-Find all Collectible Recordings
Street Art Aficionado
-Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles
Dying Light 2: Stay Human verschijnt op 7 februari voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Ik speel voor het verhaal. Die trophies kunnen me van af het begin al gestolen worden. Dan kom ik nooit toe aan een nieuwe game.
Toegegeven jij krijgt wel meer waar voor je geld. Maar ik geef niet zoveel om geld.
Onderaan in het artikel staat dat de game 7 februari verschijnt, maar weet toch eigenlijk wel zeker dat hij de 4e verschijnt.
Als ik een game echt leuk vind ga ik meestal voor platinum tegenwoordig, om meeste waarde uit de game te krijgen.
Dit klinkt wel als een game die hier bij gaat horen
@7th-son:
500 uur om alles te halen was het toch? Waar haal je die tijd vandaan?