Nog een paar dagen en dan keert de GRID franchise weer terug met een gloednieuw deel. In deze game krijg je een forse reeks aan races voorgeschoteld in allerlei disciplines en tevens is de game voorzien van een verhalende modus.
Meer daarover kan je vinden in onze twee eerdere previews, nu richten we ons op de Trophies en Achievements. Die zijn namelijk op het desbetreffende netwerk per platform gezet en dat levert ons weer een duidelijk overzicht van de doelen op.
Leuk is dat Codemasters voor de nodige Trophies creatieve verwijzingen heeft bedacht naar eerdere en andere racegames. De oudgedienden onder ons kunnen er vast wel tussenuit vissen welke precies. Heel ingewikkeld zijn de Trophies ook niet, behalve dat sommige je veel tijd zullen kosten.
De Achievemens zijn natuurlijk gelijk aan de Trophies, maar kennen een andere waarde qua punten. Als je daar interesse in hebt, kan je hier terecht.
Platinum
You must be one genius of a driver!
-You are the GRID Legend
Goud
Content Tracker Redux
-Own 100 cars and complete any event in each of them
What a Legend!
-Complete The Gauntlet in Career Mode
Zilver
THIS IS IT
-Complete Story – THIS IS IT
Bedroom poster car acquired
-Win the Ferrari F40 LM by completing its Sponsor event
Radical Rotary
-Win the Mazda Furai by completing its Sponsor event
Careering along
-Complete 15 Events in Career mode
For the Time Extend crew!
-Complete every launch Elimination event in Career
Around the Globe, AGAIN!?
-Complete any event at every country in the game
I played so much GT1
-Gain access to Tier 3 Upgrades for each launch car in GT Class 1
Passione Rossa
-Own every launch Ferrari and gain access to Tier 3 Upgrades for all of them
Power and Honor
-Own both Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept
The time is now
-Win a Time Attack event using the Honda CRX MightyMouse
Brons
THE ACCIDENT
-Complete Story – THE ACCIDENT
PROVE YOURSELF
-Complete Story – PROVE YOURSELF
ELBOWS OUT
-Complete Story – ELBOWS OUT
THUNDER DOWN UNDER
-Complete Story – THUNDER DOWN UNDER
THE MAIN EVENT
-Complete Story – THE MAIN EVENT
SUPERFICIAL DAMAGE
-Complete Story – SUPERFICIAL DAMAGE
LIGHTNING BOLT
-Complete Story – LIGHTNING BOLT
HEADHUNTERS
-Complete Story – HEADHUNTERS
ROAD TO NOWHERE
-Complete Story – ROAD TO NOWHERE
Incredible, nobody can catch you!
-Win your first event
Prepare to Dye
-Set up your Team design
Take them for all they’ve got
-Complete 5 Sponsorship objectives
Like a Cobra
-Win the Shelby Cobra 289 FIA by completing its Sponsor event
Motorbike Lover
-Win the KTM X-BOW R by completing its Sponsor event
Formula Exhaust Feat
-Win the Renault R26 by completing its Sponsor event
Insert Joke Here
-Win the Porsche 935/78 Group 5 ‘Moby Dick’ by completing its Sponsor event
Thanks for the Mad approval!
-Complete the Formula X Event
Race Driver
-Complete the TC-2 Finale
Race Driver 2
-Complete the Classic Touring Car Finale
Race Driver 3
-Complete the TC-1 Finale
Alpine Won
-Win a race on Strada Alpina (Circuito Stradale) in the Mitsubishi Evolution IX Time Attack
Sure, Jan
-Complete 10 Race Events with the Ginetta G55 GT3
Balancing task
-In a Multi-Class event, beat a Mazda 787B in a Mazda MX-5
Caffeine and Catchup
-Be in 22nd place during an Elimination event, then go on to win
Going the distance
-Gain access to Tier 3 Upgrades within any vehicle upgrade tree
Last minute change
-Own all 4 launch Beltra vehicles
Raged Racer
-Cause at least 3 opponents to reach Nemesis status during a single event
Ramp it up!
-Hit every ramp on every lap of a Stadium Trucks ramp event
For EV, with love
-Successfully hit 50 Boost gates in Electric events
Reiko fan club
-Achieve a Legend rating in any Drift event
Chill Out
-Complete 5 events in Snowy conditions
Moon above the Castle
-Complete any event at the Havana Castillo View route during Night conditions
Metropolis Sleek Racer
-Complete a race at London, Paris, Moscow, and Chicago locations in any Track Day Hypercar
RUSH ON
-Win a Stadium Truck event on any Moscow route
Couldn’t be more British
-Win a race featuring a 22 grid of Mini Miglias around any London route. At night. In the rain.
San Francisco Rushing
-Win a race event on every San Francisco route
Rhythm Shifter
-Win a race using manual transmission
Blue, Blue Skies
-Win a race at Indianapolis Oval Circuit in the Jupiter Classic Stock in Dry conditions
GRID Legends is vanaf aanstaande vrijdag verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Vind het raar dat ze nu deze game uit brengen met zoo veel anderen top titels die zijn uit gekomen of nog moeten uitkomen dat is toch vragen om problemen