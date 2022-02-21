

Nog een paar dagen en dan keert de GRID franchise weer terug met een gloednieuw deel. In deze game krijg je een forse reeks aan races voorgeschoteld in allerlei disciplines en tevens is de game voorzien van een verhalende modus.

Meer daarover kan je vinden in onze twee eerdere previews, nu richten we ons op de Trophies en Achievements. Die zijn namelijk op het desbetreffende netwerk per platform gezet en dat levert ons weer een duidelijk overzicht van de doelen op.

Leuk is dat Codemasters voor de nodige Trophies creatieve verwijzingen heeft bedacht naar eerdere en andere racegames. De oudgedienden onder ons kunnen er vast wel tussenuit vissen welke precies. Heel ingewikkeld zijn de Trophies ook niet, behalve dat sommige je veel tijd zullen kosten.

De Achievemens zijn natuurlijk gelijk aan de Trophies, maar kennen een andere waarde qua punten. Als je daar interesse in hebt, kan je hier terecht.

Platinum

You must be one genius of a driver!

-You are the GRID Legend

Goud

Content Tracker Redux

-Own 100 cars and complete any event in each of them

What a Legend!

-Complete The Gauntlet in Career Mode

Zilver

THIS IS IT

-Complete Story – THIS IS IT

Bedroom poster car acquired

-Win the Ferrari F40 LM by completing its Sponsor event

Radical Rotary

-Win the Mazda Furai by completing its Sponsor event

Careering along

-Complete 15 Events in Career mode

For the Time Extend crew!

-Complete every launch Elimination event in Career

Around the Globe, AGAIN!?

-Complete any event at every country in the game

I played so much GT1

-Gain access to Tier 3 Upgrades for each launch car in GT Class 1

Passione Rossa

-Own every launch Ferrari and gain access to Tier 3 Upgrades for all of them

Power and Honor

-Own both Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro Concept

The time is now

-Win a Time Attack event using the Honda CRX MightyMouse

Brons

THE ACCIDENT

-Complete Story – THE ACCIDENT

PROVE YOURSELF

-Complete Story – PROVE YOURSELF

ELBOWS OUT

-Complete Story – ELBOWS OUT

THUNDER DOWN UNDER

-Complete Story – THUNDER DOWN UNDER

THE MAIN EVENT

-Complete Story – THE MAIN EVENT

SUPERFICIAL DAMAGE

-Complete Story – SUPERFICIAL DAMAGE

LIGHTNING BOLT

-Complete Story – LIGHTNING BOLT

HEADHUNTERS

-Complete Story – HEADHUNTERS

ROAD TO NOWHERE

-Complete Story – ROAD TO NOWHERE

Incredible, nobody can catch you!

-Win your first event

Prepare to Dye

-Set up your Team design

Take them for all they’ve got

-Complete 5 Sponsorship objectives

Like a Cobra

-Win the Shelby Cobra 289 FIA by completing its Sponsor event

Motorbike Lover

-Win the KTM X-BOW R by completing its Sponsor event

Formula Exhaust Feat

-Win the Renault R26 by completing its Sponsor event

Insert Joke Here

-Win the Porsche 935/78 Group 5 ‘Moby Dick’ by completing its Sponsor event

Thanks for the Mad approval!

-Complete the Formula X Event

Race Driver

-Complete the TC-2 Finale

Race Driver 2

-Complete the Classic Touring Car Finale

Race Driver 3

-Complete the TC-1 Finale

Alpine Won

-Win a race on Strada Alpina (Circuito Stradale) in the Mitsubishi Evolution IX Time Attack

Sure, Jan

-Complete 10 Race Events with the Ginetta G55 GT3

Balancing task

-In a Multi-Class event, beat a Mazda 787B in a Mazda MX-5

Caffeine and Catchup

-Be in 22nd place during an Elimination event, then go on to win

Going the distance

-Gain access to Tier 3 Upgrades within any vehicle upgrade tree

Last minute change

-Own all 4 launch Beltra vehicles

Raged Racer

-Cause at least 3 opponents to reach Nemesis status during a single event

Ramp it up!

-Hit every ramp on every lap of a Stadium Trucks ramp event

For EV, with love

-Successfully hit 50 Boost gates in Electric events

Reiko fan club

-Achieve a Legend rating in any Drift event

Chill Out

-Complete 5 events in Snowy conditions

Moon above the Castle

-Complete any event at the Havana Castillo View route during Night conditions

Metropolis Sleek Racer

-Complete a race at London, Paris, Moscow, and Chicago locations in any Track Day Hypercar

RUSH ON

-Win a Stadium Truck event on any Moscow route

Couldn’t be more British

-Win a race featuring a 22 grid of Mini Miglias around any London route. At night. In the rain.

San Francisco Rushing

-Win a race event on every San Francisco route

Rhythm Shifter

-Win a race using manual transmission

Blue, Blue Skies

-Win a race at Indianapolis Oval Circuit in the Jupiter Classic Stock in Dry conditions

GRID Legends is vanaf aanstaande vrijdag verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.