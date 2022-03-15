Manifestation of the Soul

– Used soul burst for the first time.

Imbued Memories

– Used a weapon ability for the first time. No Escape

– Defeated a cactuar. Lantern Smasher

– Defeated a tonberry. Seeker of Power

– Acquired an anima shard. Seeker of Ultimate Power

– Acquired an anima crystal. Artifact Collector

– Acquired an artifact. Crest Bearer

– Used a job crest at the smithy. Master’s Awakening

– Used a master point. Dark Crystal, Warrior’s Heart

– Unlocked an advanced job. Path of the Dark Knight

– Unlocked the dark knight. Path of the Paladin

– Unlocked the paladin. Path of the Ninja

– Unlocked the ninja.