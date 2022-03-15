Vanaf vandaag kunnen we aan de slag met Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, een donkere spin-off van de originele Final Fantasy-game door gevierd ontwikkelaar Team Ninja. Als je een digitale pre-order hebt geplaatst tenminste, anders moet je nog even wachten tot 18 maart. Een nieuwe game betekent uiteraard ook een nieuwe lijst met Trophies om te behalen en die is inmiddels ook online gezet. De meeste Trophies vragen je om het verhaal uit te spelen of om bepaalde jobs vrij te spelen, maar je zal ook je beste beentje moeten voorzetten en alle missies moeten voltooien op de CHAOS-moeilijkheidsgraad.
Bekijk hieronder het overzicht. Momenteel zijn we bezig met de game, onze review kan je binnenkort verwachten.
Platinum
A Tale of Origins and Endings
– Acquired all trophies.
Goud
Cycle of Darkness
– Completed a level 200 mission or higher on CHAOS difficulty.
Strangers’ Memories
– Completed every side mission.
Job Master
– Achieved MASTER★★★★ rank for a job.
Zilver
Terminus of Fate
– Completed “A Fraught Journey.”
Origin of True Chaos
– Completed the game on CHAOS difficulty.
True Potential
– Fully upgraded the special effect of a piece of equipment.
Polymath
– Unlocked every job affinity bonus for a single job.
Savant
– Unlocked every panel in the job tree for a single job.
Jack-of-All-Trades
– Unlocked all jobs.
His Name Is Garland
– Unlocked the cyclic warrior.
Brons
Hopes and Dreams
– Completed “Illusion at Journey’s End.”
The Pirate’s Way
– Completed “The Journey Begins.”
The King of the Dark Elves
– Completed “Audience with the Dark Elf.”
Distortion’s Progeny
– Completed “Natural Distortion.”
A Landscape of Memory
– Completed “A Familiar Place.”
The Wind’s Light
– Completed “Memories of Wind.”
Vague Remembrances
– Completed “Memories of Poison.”
The Fire’s Light
– Completed “Memories of Fire.”
Phantom Memories
– Completed “Phantoms of the Past.”
The Earth’s Light
– Completed “Memories of Earth.”
Shared Recollections
– Completed “To Remember.”
The Water’s Light
– Completed “Memories of Water.”
Malice Takes Root
– Completed “Schemes of the Past.”
Duty’s Course
– Completed “Remembering Home.”
Led by the Nose
– Completed “The Suffering of Fools.”
Memories of the Distant Past
– Completed a side mission.
Manifestation of the Soul
– Used soul burst for the first time.
Imbued Memories
– Used a weapon ability for the first time.
No Escape
– Defeated a cactuar.
Lantern Smasher
– Defeated a tonberry.
Seeker of Power
– Acquired an anima shard.
Seeker of Ultimate Power
– Acquired an anima crystal.
Artifact Collector
– Acquired an artifact.
Crest Bearer
– Used a job crest at the smithy.
Master’s Awakening
– Used a master point.
Dark Crystal, Warrior’s Heart
– Unlocked an advanced job.
Path of the Dark Knight
– Unlocked the dark knight.
Path of the Paladin
– Unlocked the paladin.
Path of the Ninja
– Unlocked the ninja.