Voor de artistieke en creatieve gamers onder ons is Dreams een perfecte game waarin je naar hartenlust kunt experimenteren, knutselen en perfectioneren om de ideale levels te bouwen. Veel spelers maken bijvoorbeeld allerlei fantasy-achtige levels waarin je het mag opnemen tegen monsters en andere wezens. Die groep wordt met name goed verwend met een nieuwe update voor Dreams.

Media Molecule heeft een nieuwe update klaargezet voor Dreams en deze brengt onder meer 55 monstergeluiden met zich mee. Wil jij jouw wezens wat unieker en angstaanjagender maken? Dan is dit pakket wellicht het perfecte hulpmiddel voor jou. Naast de toevoeging van deze geluiden kan je ook aan de slag met het nieuwe Audio Analyse menu. Hiermee kan je nog beter de audio finetunen.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes bekijken van update 2.42 voor Dreams.

What’s New?

Monster Voices Sound Effects collection

We’re giving you a collection of 55 sound effects (Yep! That many!) for you creator types to use in your own creations! A literal menagerie of monster vocalisations, they’re perfect for all manner of creatures, critters, fiends and demons. For more on these savage sounds, head to our dedicated page .

(Yep! That many!) for you creator types to use in your own creations! A literal menagerie of monster vocalisations, they’re perfect for all manner of creatures, critters, fiends and demons. For more on these savage sounds, head to our . To use them, head into Sound Mode and Search Sound Effects/Mm Sound Effects/Characters/Monster Voices.

Audio Analysis

Head into Test Mode and you’ll find that Analysis has become a menu! Under there, you’ll find your old friend Analyse Game… and the all-new Analyse Audio!

Hit Analyse Audio and you’ll find yourself playing in Analysis Mode, this time analysing the cost and resource usage in a creation in terms of audio. You’ll see information on overall Audio Cost, Sound Instances and Voices.

Just like Analyse Game, data is collected over play time. Once you exit to Analysis Overview you can view this as a timeline to figure out where in your creation the most audio resources are being used. Oh! And in the Overview you can switch between Game and Audio!

For more information on this new analysis mode, here’s a dedicated tech page , including a helpful video, with the need-to-know!

Audio Thermometer Improvements

A new thermometer in Sound Mode for measuring Sound Readiness, with the ability to select and locate individual sounds that are causing problems.

Sound Readiness is the method by which sounds are ready to play in Dreams when they’re supposed to be.

The Sound Readiness thermo will give warnings when the Sound Readiness limit is hit, as well as a list of up to 20 of the most expensive sounds in terms of this budget, and a per-channel breakdown. You can even click on sounds to locate them in the scene!

A video guide on these improvements is coming soon!

An image of the new Audio Analysis mode.

New Boot Image

– Our latest boot image has been brought to life by Sinéad Oram, one of our artists here at Media Molecule! Over the next few months, you’ll see a range of new and beautiful boot screens from different members of the team. These aren’t related to any current work going on at Mm, rather just a way for our team to have their work seen in front of you lovely folk in the Dreams Community!

A screenshot of our wonderful new boot screen. Doesn’t it look glorious?

Important Note: