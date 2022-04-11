Bandai Namco en ontwikkelaar Dimps hebben een nieuw personage aangekondigd voor Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Het betreft de Ultra Instinct -Sign- versie van Goku, die onderdeel zal zijn van de ‘Awakaned Warior Pack’ uitbreiding die deze zomer zal worden uitgebracht.

Je kan hieronder een kleine samenvatting lezen over de uitbreiding, afkomstig van Bandai Namco. Daarnaast is er ook een trailer die Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-) in aktie toont.

New downloadable content for the game is set to go live this summer, and you can watch a new trailer for it right now to start getting hyped!

In the new downloadable content, various content selected by players via the Conton City Vote will be added to the game! The Conton City Vote was held previously to decide which new warrior to bring into the game’s setting, the vast polis of Conton City.