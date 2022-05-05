Media Molecule zette met Dreams iets ongelofelijks op de kaart en tot op de dag van vandaag worden er nog veel nieuwe creaties gepubliceerd. De fantasie van de bedenkers kent geen grenzen en met de handige tools van Dreams kan je eigenlijk vrijwel alles maken. De beschikbare hulpmiddelen waren al erg uitgebreid en die worden nu nogmaals aangevuld.

De nieuwe Dreams update brengt namelijk veel aanpassingen of zelfs nieuwe tools naar de game. Zo kan je nu de huidige tijd gebruiken om de stand van de zon te bepalen dankzij de Time & Date gadget. Ook kan je makkelijker berekeningen doen met de Wide Calculator gadget, zodat alles klopt volgens de formules.

Spelers die dagelijks gebruikmaken van Dreams, moeten zeker even de onderstaande patch notes lezen. Wie weet kan jij jouw creaties naar een nog hoger niveau tillen dankzij de vele toevoegingen van update 2.44.

New and Improved Gadgets!

NEW Time & Date Gadget [Sensors & Input] – Detect the current time and date IRL, you say? Why certainly! Pair it with new tweaks in the Sun & Sky gadget to set the sun’s position in your creations! Find out more in the edit mode guide.

[Sensors & Input] – Detect the current time and date IRL, you say? Why certainly! Pair it with new tweaks in the Sun & Sky gadget to set the sun’s position in your creations! Find out more in the edit mode guide. IMPROVED Sun & Sky Gadget [Cameras & Lighting] – A new page of tweaks to let you control the position of the sun with the new Time & Date gadget.

[Cameras & Lighting] – A new page of tweaks to let you control the position of the sun with the new Time & Date gadget. NEW Wide Calculator Gadget [Logic & Processing] – Need to do calculations with more than two values? Now you can! This baby can have up to 10 inputs! Find out more in the edit mode guide.

[Logic & Processing] – Need to do calculations with more than two values? Now you can! This baby can have up to 10 inputs! Find out more in the edit mode guide. IMPROVED Calculator Gadget [Logic & Processing] – We’ve added heaps of new operations to the calculator, including two whole new pages with trigonometric and vector operations!

New and Improved Tools!

NEW Bake Emitted Tool [Assembly/Tools] – Emitted objects are temporary, right? Not any more! This new tool takes emitted objects and bakes them into your scene, making them permanent! Find out more in the edit mode guide entry.

[Assembly/Tools] – Emitted objects are temporary, right? Not any more! This new tool takes emitted objects and bakes them into your scene, making them permanent! Find out more in the edit mode guide entry. IMPROVED Adjust Detail Tool [Assembly/Tools] – You know the Sculpture Detail tool? Well it’s been renamed. Why? Because now it works on paintings too, reducing the number of flecks to save thermo! Find out more in the edit mode guide entry.

[Assembly/Tools] – You know the Sculpture Detail tool? Well it’s been renamed. Why? Because now it works on paintings too, reducing the number of flecks to save thermo! Find out more in the edit mode guide entry. IMPROVED Clone Tool [Assembly/Tools] – Two improvements! Wanted a live clone but forgot to turn on Live Clone? We got you! Use + over a clone to make it a live one after the fact! Finding the Live Clone visuals a bit much? Use the new toggle in the context menu to turn them off/on!

[Assembly/Tools] – Two improvements! IMPROVED Mic Recording Sync on Timelines [Animate/Mic; Sound/Sound Recorder] – Fed up of manually re-timing the audio you’ve recorded for your creations? Those days are gone! Stamp a mic onto your audio or animation Timeline, record your audio, and it’ll synchronise with your Timeline music/animation! There’s even a count-in!

New and Improved Tweaks!

Featuring a clutch of brand new audio tweaks for sound objects…

NEW Downsampler Tweak – [Distortion page] This new distortion type gives you a delicious lo-fi effect like an old school video game or sci-fi movie. Yum.

– [Distortion page] This new distortion type gives you a delicious lo-fi effect like an old school video game or sci-fi movie. Yum. NEW Legato Tweak [Pitch page] – Love you some legato? Previously you could only do it while performing, but now you can apply it to existing sounds!

[Pitch page] – Love you some legato? Previously you could only do it while performing, but now you can apply it to existing sounds! NEW Transpose Tweak [Pitch page] – Want higher quality transposition than the Coarse and Fine tweaks? This literally picks higher/lower notes from the sample library, as if you’d manually moved the notes in the Piano Roll!

[Pitch page] – Want higher quality transposition than the Coarse and Fine tweaks? This literally picks higher/lower notes from the sample library, as if you’d manually moved the notes in the Piano Roll! NEW Octave Jitter Tweak [Granular Randomisation page] – Randomises octave changes for thick, cloud-like textures.

[Granular Randomisation page] – Randomises octave changes for thick, cloud-like textures. NEW Input/Output Values Displayed on Tweaks [Input/output tweaks] – Been using Number Displayers to find out what exactly is going in and out of tweaks? Never again! Input/output tweaks now display the values currently going to/from them in the tweak menus!

[Input/output tweaks] – Been using Number Displayers to find out what exactly is going in and out of tweaks? Never again! Input/output tweaks now display the values currently going to/from them in the tweak menus! NEW Luma Noise Tweak [Outer Properties page on sculptures] – Turn off/on the built-in colour variation of a sculpture’s flecks, giving them a smoother, more uniform look. If that’s your jam.

[Outer Properties page on sculptures] – Turn off/on the built-in colour variation of a sculpture’s flecks, giving them a smoother, more uniform look. If that’s your jam. NEW Camera Blocking Mode [Collision Labels page on sculptures] – Camera blocking getting you down? Now you can pick a mode to control how a sculpture blocks the 3rd-person camera – Dynamic, Never and Always.

[Collision Labels page on sculptures] – Camera blocking getting you down? Now you can pick a mode to control how a sculpture blocks the 3rd-person camera – Dynamic, Never and Always. NEW Minimum In Scene Size [Settings page on Text/Dialogue Text/Number Displayer] – Set a minimum size for text set to In Scene, so that no matter how far away the camera is, your text won’t be too teeny-tiny to read.

[Settings page on Text/Dialogue Text/Number Displayer] – Set a minimum size for text set to In Scene, so that no matter how far away the camera is, your text won’t be too teeny-tiny to read. NEW Convert to Painting [Context Menu] – Want to know what that gorgeous sculpture would look like as a painting? Select it and hit Convert to Painting. Ta-daaah!

[Context Menu] – Want to know what that gorgeous sculpture would look like as a painting? Select it and hit Convert to Painting. Ta-daaah! NEW Convert to FK/Convert to IK [Context Menu] – Made an FK () animation and wish it was IK ()? Or maybe vice versa? Select it and hit Convert to IK or Convert to FK. Done!

[Context Menu] – Made an FK () animation and wish it was IK ()? Or maybe vice versa? Select it and hit Convert to IK or Convert to FK. Done! NEW Opaque Square Fleck [Paint Mode] – For the first time in Dreams history (Dreamstory? Maybe not…) there is a NEW FLECK! We know! It’s a clean, sharp, opaque square! No more fuzzy water!

[Paint Mode] – For the first time in Dreams history (Dreamstory? Maybe not…) there is a NEW FLECK! We know! It’s a clean, sharp, opaque square! No more fuzzy water! NEW Colour Blindness Filters [Show/Hide Menu] – Lots of folks have some form of colour vision deficiency, and games can be super-frustrating for them. These new Show/Hide filters let you preview how your creations might look for people with different forms of colour blindness. You can even adjust for severity! Try them out and make your creations more inclusive. Find out more in the edit mode guide entry.

Other Improvements and Bugfixes