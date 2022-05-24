Afgelopen week werd duidelijk dat de langverwachte 60fps update voor Assassin’s Creed: Origins eindelijk naar de current-gen consoles zou komen. Zo kan je Egypte op een nog betere manier gaan ontdekken. Daarnaast wordt ook het wat recentere Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla niet vergeten en daar is nu een flinke patch voor uitgebracht.
Met update 1.5.2 krijgen spelers drie nieuwe opties voorgeschoteld. Allereerst kan je jouw kamp nu voorzien van een Armoury, die je uiteraard eerst moet bouwen. Eenmaal gebouwd kan je daar jouw wapens en outfits mooi tentoonstellen. Met de nieuwe Armoury krijgen spelers ook toegang tot een maximum van vijf Loadouts, die je overal in de in-game wereld kunt gebruiken. Wil je liever even een andere build gebruiken op een bepaald moment? Dan kan dat nu zonder enige moeite.
Tot slot worden de River Raids van nieuwe beloningen voorzien. Mocht je de meeste al gedaan hebben, dan is dit wellicht een mooi moment om weer wat andere loot binnen te halen. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.5.2. vinden.
NEW CONTENT
NEW ARMORY BUILDING & CUSTOMIZABLE LOADOUTS
Added the Armory building and loadout feature to the game.
RIVER RAIDS
Added new rewards to River Raids.
GAMEPLAY
Addressed
- Mount skin changes made in Svartalfheim not persisting after save-load action.
- Various pieces of the All-Father set missing after purchase from Kara.
MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES
Addressed
- Unable to progress in Finding Fritjof as Tyra won’t get in the boat.
- Unable to progress in Finding Fritjof as Tyra won’t move after leaving the foundry.
- Tyra gets stuck and does not move after killing the Muspel patrol during quest objective Follow Tyra .
- Tyra is missing from the next location in Finding Fritjof if players enter Fornama before speaking to her.
- Unable to progress in The Scholar and the Sunstone as Einar has stopped moving.
- Enemies will attack players during the World Event A Beast’s Burden.
- No world limit barrier is present when exploring the cave ahead of the dwarves in the quest Gift to the God.
- Players can pass the bridge sequence in The Reckoning by using Explosive Retreat.
- Cannot progress in Pride of the Aesir as the cutscene does not start after opening Baldr’s cell.
- Bo’s corpse disappears during the dialogue scene with Liv in the World Event Carpe Diem.
- One of the NPCs will be spawned on the side of the monolith in the world event The Ballad of Kraka and Svaldi.
COMBAT
Addressed
- Players are able to block the Giant Ravens’ heavy attacks using their shield.
- Sinmara glitches if player defeats her summoned NPCs with fists.
- Using the Thorn of Slumber ability on one of her spawned Muspels momentarily prevents Sinmara from draining them.
- Teleport Assassination does not work once Sinmara’s Champions are knocked down.
- Eysa doesn’t hit players when counterattacking.
- Muspel Pyro struggles to aim at players. Equipped corrective lenses.
VALKYRIE ARENA
Addressed
- Balanced the power level of exploders when players were under-leveled.
SKILLS, ABILITIES, AND POWERS
Addressed
- Freezing or shattering effects not applying in certain instances.
- Muspel minions running away if players use Goule of Breath ability on Elite Muspels. Increased courage.
- Any hidden weapon or gear reappearing on Havi upon landing with the Power of the Raven.
- Muspelheim and Jotunheim disguises not being removed after the timer has run out.
- Raven form could be activated just before dying.
WORLD
Addressed
- Players don’t receive the Jotun Chest piece after clearing the map.
- Wolfpacks disappear from the Open World after performing a fast travel action near their location.
- Wolfpack leaders will keep talking to their minions despite being dead. Very spooky!
- Wolfpack enemies disappear when shapeshifting to Jotuns.
- Cannot open the last Raiding Chests if players close the game while opening one of these chests.
- Instances where Sinmara’s Chosens can get stuck in the environment during combat.
- Various incorrect AI behaviors.
GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND AUDIO
Addressed
- Several crashes and freezes during cutscenes.
- Players remain stuck in a free-fall animation and get desynchronized after performing a Dive of the Valkyries from extreme height. Don’t try this at home!
- Various issues where Havi remains stuck in a free-fall animation and/or gets desynchronized.
- Weapon sheathing animation is not triggered when calling the longship while in combat.
- Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.
- Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.
- Numerous flickering issues.
UI/HUD
Addressed
- Various camera issues.
- Numerous UI/HUD issues.
MISCELLANEOUS
Addressed
- Disguise being removed when calling the longship.
- Eivor missing one eye upon completing the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion and returning to England. Vision was too real, had to give them back their eye.
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
Added
- Players will now receive a Mastery Point upon reaching Power Level 200.
MASTERY CHALLENGE PACK 2
Addressed
- Custom Stealth Settings are overwritten after leaving a trial.
- Mastery Challenge assets are present in the Open World after exiting any trial.
- Cannot assassinate one of the NPCs in the Saint Guthlac’s Raven trial.
- NPCs fall under the map in the Trial of the Wolf at Saint Guthlac’s Point.
- Instances of issues with the pause menu in certain trials.
- The game freezes when restarting the Saint Guthlac’s Raven trial after triggering an assassination mini-game.
MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES
Addressed
- The duel with Dag does not trigger after sleeping to enter the quest A Brewing Storm.
- Ivarr does not move during the King Killer quest.
- Players get stuck in the quest An Uncommon Proposition if they stopped to fish after choosing the romance option with Tarben (in-game version 1.2.1).
- NPC spawns and is stuck on the dock in the World Event Deviled Water.
- Bears not spawning during the World Event Skal to your Wealth.
RIVER RAID
Addressed
- Unable to talk to Vagn after completing A River to Raid.
WRATH OF THE DRUID
Addressed
- Children of Danu NPC cannot be reached after falling through a texture.
- Cannot loot key in Into the Fog if the cave has been cleared out before accepting the quest.
THE SIEGE OF PARIS
Addressed
- Unable to locate Toka during the quest Majesty in the Dark.
WORLD
Addressed
- Drinking game in Grantebridge cannot be started. Drink responsibly
- Unable to start the Daughters of Lerion encounter.
GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND AUDIO
Addressed
- Animation issue when hijacking a mounted enemy from behind.
- Numerous clipping issues.
- Eivor’s line These new visions of Odin trouble me playing on loop upon returning to Ravensthorpe.
UI/HUD
Addressed
- Zealot icon disappears from the in-game map before confirming the kill.
- Numerous UI/HUD issues.
MISCELLANEOUS
Addressed
- The Hreidmar’s Blessed Armor Set is not available in the transmog tab.
- Berserker pack not displayed in the Store if one item has been purchased from the pack already.
- Berserker pack isn’t marked as owned in the Animus Store if acquired by owning the Ultimate Edition.
- Some parts of the Ymir Scream tattoo set are missing.
- Incorrect items advertised in the Store.
PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY
Addressed
- Added performance and stability improvements.
dit had er gewoon bij release alle in moeten zitten nu heb ik er niets meer aan
Heb de campaign uitgespeeld. Is siege of paris de moeite? Of toch beter ragnarok of de eerste dlc? Heb nog wat river raids te doen maar welkicht niet meer de moeite om tijd in te steken?
@Anoniem-5145:
Alle drie de dlc zijn meer dan de moeite waard.
Erg goede update die op een goed moment komt.
@Anoniem-5145: Vind de dlcs beter dan de main game al is het kwa gameplay behoorlijk hetzelfde dus als je daar genoeg van hebt zou ik ze niet kopen. Persoonlijk vind ik the siege of paris het beste
Baal toch wel dat net Valhalla wat veruit de minste is in de rpg trilogie zoveel support krijgt. Was zo vet geweest als Odyssey nog extra grote dlc had gekregen zoals dawn of ragnarok
Is dit nou de laatste update of is er al bekend of er nog meer DLC zou komen?
@Anoniem-8585:
Ze hebben odyssey 2 jaar lang perfect ondersteund. Nu is het terecht dat op een na beste AC game de meeste aandacht krijgt
@coola: Ondersteuning was zeker niet slecht maar Origins en Odyssey kregen maar een jaar aan DLCs waar Valhalla dus recent nog een grote expansion heeft gekregen naast de season pass. Had graag gezien dat Origins en Odyssey dezelfde behandeling hadden gekregen. Had graag meer van Bayek en zeker Kassandra willen zien. Ook omdat Eivor de persoonlijkheid van een stuk nat karton heeft.