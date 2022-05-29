

Sniper Elite 5 kwam eerder deze week uit en zoals met vrijwel iedere game het geval is, traden ook in dit nieuwe sluipschuttersavontuur diverse problemen op. Gelukkig is Rebellion, de studio achter Sniper Elite 5, er snel bij.

De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk alweer een nieuwe patch voor het spel uitgebracht. Update 1.04 is nu te downloaden op alle platformen waarop Sniper Elite 5 beschikbaar is. Met deze patch worden enkele problemen opgelost, waaronder crashes en het niet kunnen vrijspelen van bepaalde attachmants voor je wapens.

Check voor alle fixes de onderstaande changelog.