Sniper Elite 5 kwam eerder deze week uit en zoals met vrijwel iedere game het geval is, traden ook in dit nieuwe sluipschuttersavontuur diverse problemen op. Gelukkig is Rebellion, de studio achter Sniper Elite 5, er snel bij.
De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk alweer een nieuwe patch voor het spel uitgebracht. Update 1.04 is nu te downloaden op alle platformen waarop Sniper Elite 5 beschikbaar is. Met deze patch worden enkele problemen opgelost, waaronder crashes en het niet kunnen vrijspelen van bepaalde attachmants voor je wapens.
Check voor alle fixes de onderstaande changelog. Wil je meer weten over Sniper Elite 5? Lees dan hier onze review.
Sniper Elite 5 patch 1.04
- Fixed a crash when shooting the Machine Gun team loader before the gunner
- Fixed an occasional crash when shooting into the water
- Fixed players not receiving weapon attachments when visiting workbenches in Wolf Mountain DLC
- Fixed Achievements/Trophies not always unlocking: Covert Elimination + Reich To The Point in the Wolf Mountain DLC
- Player no longer gets stuck in reload animation
- Fixed missing explosion sounds (for example, on the satchel charge)
- Client no longer gets kicked after the first cutscene of some missions in co-op games.