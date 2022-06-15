Techland is op het moment druk bezig met de eerste grote uitbreiding voor Dying Light 2, die pas geleden nog werd uitgesteld. Toch kan je al aan de slag met nieuwe content voor de game, want dit brengt een nieuwe update met zich mee.

Update 1.4.0 is nu beschikbaar en pakt flink wat problemen aan. Hier blijft het niet bij, want er worden ook nieuwe features toegevoegd door de patch. Zo kan je aan de gang met een compleet nieuw verhalend hoofdstuk, genaamd: In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner. Wat je hiervan kunt verwachten kan je in een trailer onderaan dit bericht zien.

Buiten de nieuwe verhalende content zijn er nieuwe vijanden toegevoegd en er is een nieuw rankingsysteem beschikbaar. Je kunt ook wanneer je maar wilt een screenshot maken van de game, want een foto modus wordt eveneens toegevoegd met deze nieuwe update. De volledige changelog van versie 1.4.0 is als volgt: