Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is sinds vrijdag 20 oktober voor iedereen te spelen en het spel wordt door zowel critici als fans positief ontvangen. Zo waren ook wij zeer te spreken over het spel in onze Sparks of Hope review.

Ubisoft heeft laten weten een nieuwe update uitgebracht te hebben voor de game met een groot aantal fixes. Alhoewel spelers niet verplicht zijn om de patch te installeren, wordt het wel aangeraden door de uitgever. Bekijk de lijst met fixes en veranderingen hieronder.