

De Horizon community speculeert al geruime tijd over een mogelijke uitbreiding voor Horizon: Forbidden West. Deze uitbreiding zou zich ten zuiden van de map afspelen en ‘Burning Shores’ heten, waar bekend insider The Snitch vervolgens nog een schepje bovenop deed.

Tijdens The Game Awards heeft de Amsterdamse ontwikkelaar nu duidelijkheid gegeven, er wordt inderdaad gewerkt aan een grote uitbreiding voor de game. De titel is Burning Shores en de uitbreiding zal op 19 april 2023 verschijnen voor zowel de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5 versie van de game.

De locatie van de uitbreiding zal Los Angeles en omstreken zijn, zoals te zien is in de onderstaande trailer.

Today we’re thrilled to announce “Burning Shores,” our expansion to Horizon Forbidden West which sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago.

She will be traveling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more—some details which we look forward to sharing with you very soon!

Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadow—a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.

Thanks again to all our amazing fans for your love and support! We look forward to sharing more with you very soon.