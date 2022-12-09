

In 2012 verscheen Armored Core V en sindsdien is ontwikkelaar FromSoftware vooral met andere games bezig geweest. Het is nu echter tijd om terug te keren naar de geliefde franchise en dat kan volgend jaar met Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Tijdens The Game Awards werd deze titel aangekondigd met een trailer, die je hieronder kan bekijken. Deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc, en moet in 2023 verschijnen. Een releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will offer a game experience based on the mech game know-how FromSoftware cultivated over 25 years of developing games in the series, but now introducing groundbreaking gameplay found in the developer’s recent action games. The new Armored Core title will combine these elements into thrilling action that only mechas can provide. The game promises to be a unique entry in the mech action game genre.

In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, players will be able to freely move through massive three-dimensional environments with rapid maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. Signature to FromSoftware’s carefully crafted game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles along with a fulfilling progression system and deep gameplay, all of it now powered by assembling mechs and going into combat with massive bosses. Players will recognize the sense of satisfaction and achievement when they overcome a difficult situation and relish momentary victory, and perhaps a boost to their standing, before encountering the next challenge.