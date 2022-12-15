

Het eerste seizoen van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en Warzone 2.0 is nu behoorlijk onderweg en hoewel het nog wel even duurt voordat het tweede seizoen van start gaat, hebben we gisteren de mid-season update gehad.

Deze voegt onder andere de eerste Raid aan Modern Warfare 2 toe, alsook Shipment aan de multiplayer. Verder zijn er nieuwe Operators, wapens en andere cosmetische items beschikbaar.

De update doet ook dienst als middel om de nodige zaken in de game aan te pakken en glad te strijken. De patch notes zijn nu vrijgegeven en hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.