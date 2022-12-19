Eén van de eerste grote games van 2023 is One Piece Odyssey. Deze JRPG, die gebaseerd is op de enorm populaire manga- en animereeks One Piece, zal ons een nieuw avontuur met Monkey D. Luffy en de Straw Hat Pirates voorschotelen. Om de nakende release te vieren, hebben Bandai Namco en ILCA een nieuwe trailer online gegooid én laten weten dat de game een demo zal krijgen.
De gratis demo zal live gaan op 10 januari 2023, drie dagen voor de wereldwijde release op 13 januari dus. Alle progressie die je maakt in de demo, zal overgedragen worden naar de volledige game (als je die achteraf zou kopen).
De beschrijving van de nieuwe trailer gaat als volgt:
Alabasta, Water Seven, Marineford, Dressrosa – The Straw Hat Crew’s adventure on Waford will take them on a journey through their memories of these four unforgettable ONE PIECE Arcs.
- Help Vivi save the country of Alabasta from a civil war orchestrated by Crocodile and Baroque Works
- Explore a beautiful metropolitan city and fight to rescue your crewmates from CP9 in Water Seven
- Join the Paramount War and attempt to stop Ace’s execution at the hands of the Marines at their stronghold, Marineford
- Team up with Rebecca, Sabo, and Trafalgar Law to save the city of Dressrosa from destruction at the hands of Doflamingo
Demo, ik doe mee.