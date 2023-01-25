Need for Speed: Unbound verscheen begin december vorig jaar en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen, is het best een aardige racer geworden. Nog niet alles is echter helemaal in orde en daarom heeft Criterion Games een nieuwe update uitgebracht.

Het betreft hier de januari update waar de ontwikkelaar eerder al over heeft gesproken. Dit komt natuurlijk met een overzicht aan patch notes, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet.

Balancing

Golf GTI 1976

  • Rebalanced the Volkswagen Golf GTI (1976) to reduce its acceleration in high gears
  • Fixed an issue with the Volkswagen Golf GTI (1976) that caused its gearbox options to not affect its top speed, as expected

Koenigsegg Regera

  • Reduced the top-end acceleration of the Koenigsegg Regera and adjusted its cornering ability

VOIP

  • Improved the quality of VOIP for our PS5 players

Save Game Error/Progress Reset

  • Added a warning message when the game fails to autosave correctly to reduce potential of lost progress

PC Min Specs Warning

  • Added a warning message when the game detects a below min spec configuration

Stability Improvements

  • Multiple stability improvements to reduce the potential for game crashes