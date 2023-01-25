

Need for Speed: Unbound verscheen begin december vorig jaar en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen, is het best een aardige racer geworden. Nog niet alles is echter helemaal in orde en daarom heeft Criterion Games een nieuwe update uitgebracht.

Het betreft hier de januari update waar de ontwikkelaar eerder al over heeft gesproken. Dit komt natuurlijk met een overzicht aan patch notes, die we hieronder op een rijtje hebben gezet.