GLOBAL

Battle Pass

Season Five New 100-Tier Battle Pass available.

Operators Kitsune New “Kitsune” Operator available at Tier 0 in the Season Five Battle Pass. “Kyubi” Operator Skin for Kitsune included with Battle Pass Bundle purchase before August 31, 2021.

Weapons EM2 EM2 assault rifle available for free at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass System. TEC-9 TEC-9 SMG available for free at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass System.

War Tracks Four Treyarch music tracks available for the Music Player in the free “World at War Mixtape” War Tracks in the Battle Pass System: “Black Cats” “Dog Fire” “Hell’s Gate” “Wild Card”



Weapon Unlock Challenges

Cane New Cane melee weapon available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer or Zombies, or via unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Five.

C58 Unlock Challenge available for the C58 assault rifle in Multiplayer and Zombies.

MG 82 Unlock Challenge available for the MG 82 LMG in Multiplayer and Zombies.



Features

Challenge Tracker Pause menu now displays and tracks Operator Mission Challenges in Multiplayer and Zombies.



Operator Missions

New Season Five Operator Missions available in Multiplayer and Zombies.

Challenges

Addressed an issue where previous season Weapon Unlock Challenges could stop progressing.

Addressed an issue where certain hacked Field Upgrades would not contribute to Season Challenges.

Addressed an issue where previously unlocked Weapon Challenges would continue to display in the Challenges section of the After-Action Report.

Prestige Levels and Rewards

Added four new Prestige Levels (20-23) and Prestige Rewards: Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 190: All Season Challenges Available Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card Levels 250 – 1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels



Prestige Shop

New “Dream Crasher” Pistol Weapon Blueprint added to the Prestige Shop.

New Legacy Calling Cards added to the Prestige Shop, including the Level 50 Animated Calling Card from Black Ops 4.

Barracks

Added information to unlocked Calling Cards and Emblems in the Player Identity section of the Barracks that lets players know how the item was unlocked.

Main Lobby

Updated main lobby theming for Season Five.

PC

Addressed an issue where PlayStation 5 controller haptics would not be disabled when setting Trigger Haptics to Disabled on PC.

Weapon Tuning

New Season Five weapon tuning includes changes for a selection of assault rifles, SMGs, and Dual Wield pistols. Starting with assault rifles, we’ve reduced Suppressor attachment Bullet Velocity penalties for all ARs to better focus on their potential for damage at long ranges.

Assault Rifles (All) Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%.



The XM4 is getting several new adjustments to assist with its handling, as well as a unique attachment. As one of our more popular weapons, the XM4 sees plenty of usage from experts and less experienced players alike, so we’ve made changes to specific attachments to appeal to players of all skill levels. Players may want to experiment with new attachment combinations after this update to find the sweet spot that works for them.

XM4 Increased Reload Quickness from 2.6 sec to 2.5 sec. Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Infantry Compensator from +12% to +15%. Reduced Horizontal Recoil Control penalty on Infantry Compensator from -8% to -5%. Increased Reload Quickness on Jungle-Style Mag from +20% to +30%. Removed ADS Time penalty from 40 Rnd Speed Mag. Reduced extra ammo of 40 Rnd Speed Mag from +10 to +5. Changed Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag attachment to 45 Rnd Fast Mag. Reduced ADS Time penalty on 45 Rnd Fast Mag from -25% to -12%. Replaced SAS Mag Clamp with unique “B-Ops Mini Clamp” attachment. This attachment increases Reload Quickness by 50%, improves ADS Time by 10%, and provides an additional starting magazine, but reduces magazine ammo from 30 to 25.



Though the QBZ-83 is a solid performer, it’s been underused compared to the rest of its class. We’ve reduced its recoil to help more players explore this weapon, develop a feel for it, and find success with it in-game.

QBZ-83 Reduced vertical recoil by 10%.



As the fastest-firing AR, the FFAR 1 should be serviceable in a more aggressive, close-quarters play style. To accomplish this, we’ve given the weapon additional high-damage potential at short range while retaining its original damage values for mid- to long-range combat. Hip fire has also been improved to help with short-range encounters. As a result, several of its Barrel attachments have also been adjusted. These changes allow a skilled player to leverage the FFAR 1’s shorter-range capabilities for a more versatile play style.

FFAR 1 Now deals 30 damage out to 12.7 meters for higher damage at short range. Increased Hip Fire Accuracy by 14%. Reduced Sprint to Fire Time penalty on Tiger Team Spotlight from -10% to -5%. Reduced Aim Walking Movement Speed penalty on 21.2” Ranger Barrel from -20% to -5%. Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Barrel from +100% to +40%. Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Task Force Barrel from +50% to +20%. Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 20.3” Takedown Barrel from +150% to +80%.



With the Groza, handling speed is key. We’ve made visual improvements to help players take better advantage of this weapon’s quick handling, as well as attachment changes to lean into the Groza’s unique personality as a bullpup AR.

Groza Reduced vertical recoil by 15%. Reduced weapon movement when walking in ADS. Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera. Increased Horizontal Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +17% to +25%. Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +7% to +15%. Increased ADS Time bonus on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +15% to +30%. Reduced Flinch Resistance mitigation on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +80% to +70%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time bonus on KGB Pad from +30% to +50%. Reduced Hip Fire Accuracy penalty on KGB Pad from -30% to -20%.



Mid- and long-range combat are important factors for the FARA 83. Currently boasting the best range of any AR as well as a fast fire rate, this weapon requires consistency for success. As such, we’ve improved recoil and visibility while firing. While this AR was originally concepted to fill more a marksman-like role on larger maps, it has proven to be reliable in most game modes. Developing a sense for controlled firing will lead to even more success with this weapon.

FARA 83 Reduced initial recoil when firing the weapon. Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera.



While the C58 is a powerful weapon in capable hands, some of its handling characteristics initially created a high barrier for proficiency. We’ve addressed this by improving the recoil, feel, and visibility while firing the weapon. The C58 isn’t recommended for close quarters, but with proper ammo management, this weapon can perform much like an LMG with the handling of an AR.

C58 Overhauled recoil system. Improved weapon visibility when initially firing. Increased Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 30.48m. Reduced Effective Damage Range penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%.



Moving onto SMGs: the KSP 45 has recently overperformed at ranges we feel are better suited for other weapons. We’ve made slight adjustments to its burst fire speed and effective damage range to alter the feel of the weapon just enough that focused players won’t feel much of a difference, but others won’t feel as “lucky” with this weapon.

KSP 45 Reduced Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 22.86m. Slowed burst fire delay from 0.066 to 0.083.



In the weapon lore of Black Ops Cold War, the LC10 is an SMG created by a sniper rifle manufacturer. Accuracy – specifically at range – is part of its personality. The LC10 also features very little damage drop off to create a very consistent time to kill over a large distance. With the launch of Season Five, we’re making slight adjustments to recoil and range to raise the skill level required for success.

LC10 Reduced medium damage range from 50.8m to 45.72m. Increased recoil on the first and 12th bullets.



Dual wielding pistols now has a slight movement speed penalty. While not being able to aim down sights is a sizeable trade-off, movement speed has always been a top factor for success with short-range weapons. Lowering the movement speed while dual wielding creates more of a liability regarding range and positioning.

Pistols (All) Dual Wield Reduced movement speed by 5%. Reduced strafe speed by 5%.



MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Echelon (6v6) New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.

Slums (6v6) New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.

Showroom (2v2, 3v3) New map added to Multiplayer rotation in Gunfight and Face Off modes.



Modes

Double Agent New mode added to Multiplayer. Operatives and the Investigator must find clues and eliminate all Double Agents to win. Double Agents must eliminate all Operatives and the Investigator, or detonate all bombs to win.

Gunfight Addressed an issue where health could show as 0 for all players while spectating.

Search & Destroy Addressed an issue where the player could not consistently plant the bomb.

Multi-Team: Elimination The party host can now bring their party back to the lobby if the team has been eliminated from the match.



Scorestreaks

Flamethrower New Scorestreak available in Multiplayer.



Season Challenges

20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.

Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Five Multiplayer Master Animated Calling Card.

Vehicles

Dirt Bike Wheelie mechanic added in Combined Arms and Multi-Team modes.



Best Play

Fade to black before Best Plays will now only occur in Multi-Team modes.

LEAGUE PLAY

UI

Map and mode will now only be shown once all players have been found and the lobby has been locked in. Our intention is to show the map and mode that you will be playing and not to provide this info earlier to allow for “lobby shopping.”

ZOMBIES

Perks

Death Perception New upgradeable Perk now available in the Der Wunderfizz machine in all round-based maps and Outbreak. Obscured enemies are keylined. Skill Tier I – Mini-map update rate is increased. Skill Tier II – Enemies give danger indicators when behind the player. Skill Tier III – Gain 20% more looted Salvage and High-Grade Salvage. Skill Tier IV – Increase armor penetration damage by 25%. Skill Tier V – Nearby chests, resources, and item drops are keylined through walls.

Tombstone Players now take 25% less damage in shadow form. Cost has been removed from the Tombstone stash.



Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm New Field Upgrade now available in all round-based maps and Outbreak. For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies. Skill Tier I – Double the damage dealt to enemies stunned by Tesla Storm. Skill Tier II – Increase the duration to 15 seconds. Skill Tier III – Special enemies can be stunned and damaged by Tesla Storm. Skill Tier IV – Players generating a field gain 25% increased movement speed. Skill Tier V – Elite enemies can be stunned and damaged by Tesla Storm.



Support

Flamethrower New Flamethrower Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.



Outbreak

Regions Collateral Region now available.

Objectives Transport Objective added.

Vehicles Tank vehicle added to several Regions.

Equipment Grapple Gun added as new Equipment available at the Crafting Table.

Enemies Disciple added to Outbreak. Addressed an issue where fire FX were not being applied to Special enemies when using Napalm Burst. Addressed an issue where the Mimic could appear to have two overlapping heads.

Intel New Season Five story Intel added throughout Outbreak.

Gameplay Omega Helicopter added.

Playlists Endless Standard Outbreak experience with the option to Warp or Exfil in all Regions. 3 Region New playlist added. The first two Regions only have the option to Warp, while the third Region will only have the Exfil option.



Round-Based Maps

“Mauer Der Toten” Gameplay Added a couple of hidden surprises. 😉 Main Quest Addressed an issue where the boss could become stuck when players quickly moved to the next arena during the Main Quest boss fight. Closed an exploit that allowed infinitely charging and activating the Field Upgrade for the canister during the Main Quest. Support Addressed an issue where the screen was too dark when using the Cruise Missile Support, making it difficult to aim. Stability Fixed various stability issues related to Klaus, the Main Quest, and Ammo Caches. PC Addressed an issue where the dials on the safe were not legible when playing at Low or Lowest texture quality settings on PC.

General Reduced max Essence for respawning players in round-based maps to 25,000. This will now cap out at Round 25 instead of Round 50.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Bonus Map Added Ikari EggXit bonus map to The Wild.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Maps Echelon added to Onslaught map rotation.

Intel Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught.

Modes Onslaught maps can now be selected when playing in Local.



Season Challenges

20 new Zombies Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.

Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Five Zombies Master Animated Calling Card.

Blueprints

Addressed an issue where applying a Blueprint to a weapon that had been Pack-a-Punched to Tier II or III would reset it to Pack-a-Punch Tier I camo.

Addressed an issue where Blueprint weapon skins were not retained when warping to the next Region in Outbreak.

Addressed an issue where attachments were being removed from weapons when applying Blueprints with Mule Kick.

