

Later dit jaar komt de nieuwe uitbreiding voor Final Fantasy XIV uit. De Endwalker additie is overladen met nieuwe content, waaronder nieuwe vaardigheden voor je personage.

Ongeacht of je over een War of Magic Disciple klasse beschikt, de nieuwste content brengt heel wat nieuwe vaardigheden naar jouw personage. Onder andere de Summoner ontvangt zeer ingrijpende veranderingen aan hun rotaties, healers krijgen single-target buffs, tanks krijgen te maken met andere timings en meer.

Hieronder hebben we een kort overzicht geplaatst met de belangrijkste veranderingen en nieuwigheden die uitgever Square Enix tot op heden met ons heeft gedeeld.

Job Adjustments – Building upon changes implemented in Shadowbringers, Endwalker will bring new gameplay experiences for Disciples of War and Magic jobs. Updates include significant changes to Summoner job mechanics, the addition of single target buffs for all healer jobs, timing-based effects added to some tank defensive cooldowns, and much more.

– Building upon changes implemented in Shadowbringers, Endwalker will bring new gameplay experiences for Disciples of War and Magic jobs. Updates include significant changes to Summoner job mechanics, the addition of single target buffs for all healer jobs, timing-based effects added to some tank defensive cooldowns, and much more. Duty Reward Adjustments – Trials on both Normal and Extreme difficulties, which provide weapons as a reward, will now drop a weapon coffer alongside one of the available weapon rewards, allowing players to more easily obtain weapons of their choosing.

Trials on both Normal and Extreme difficulties, which provide weapons as a reward, will now drop a weapon coffer alongside one of the available weapon rewards, allowing players to more easily obtain weapons of their choosing. System-Related Updates – Various quality of life updates such as enhanced heads-up display customization, improved ground targeting functionality, and user interface updates will be added.

Various quality of life updates such as enhanced heads-up display customization, improved ground targeting functionality, and user interface updates will be added. Adjustments to HQ Items – To help reduce overall inventory bloat and preventing unintended procurement of HQ items, certain items such as gathered items, enemy drops, and token exchange materials will no longer be available as high-quality items. Gatherer actions, quests, and achievements related to HQ items will undergo adjustments accordingly; however, crafted items and equipment will remain available as both normal- and high-quality.

To help reduce overall inventory bloat and preventing unintended procurement of HQ items, certain items such as gathered items, enemy drops, and token exchange materials will no longer be available as high-quality items. Gatherer actions, quests, and achievements related to HQ items will undergo adjustments accordingly; however, crafted items and equipment will remain available as both normal- and high-quality. Post-Release Patch Update – Due to the urgent need to address server congestion, the Data Center Travel system is scheduled for implementation after Patch 6.0

Players can also look forward to upcoming in-game content and new Endwalker information in the months leading up to launch on November 23, 2021: