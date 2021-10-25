Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed werd vorige maand met de nodige bombarie aangekondigd op de THQ Nordic showcase. Toen werd ook bekendgemaakt dat deze remake enkel op de huidige generatie consoles zou verschijnen. Geen tweede avontuur van de vernielzuchtige alien op de PS4 en Xbox One dus…

Ondertussen heeft ontwikkelaar Black Forest Games in een interview met The Escapist laten weten waarom ze deze keuze gemaakt hebben. Volgens creative director Stefan Schmitz is de reden eenvoudig: de studio wilde een visueel zo sterk mogelijke ervaring neerzetten. Het volledige citaat vind je hieronder.

“Either we would have had to ship the new game with potentially weaker visuals compared to the DAH!1 remake to accommodate the larger and denser maps of the second, or we would have to forego the old gen and gain back that optimization time and give that time back to the team to make a bigger, better world and combat experience. We decided to go with the latter choice, as this allowed us to take a big step forward for Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed in terms of visual quality. For example, we were able to place about five times as many objects in the levels, making them more vivid, less empty, and more believable. As a result, both we and the players have a bigger experience to play with.”