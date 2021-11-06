Wij waren – net als de meeste pers outlets – erg te spreken over Guardians of the Galaxy, een ware liefdesbrief aan Marvels iconische ruimtehelden. Veel last van bugs hebben we zelf niet gehad, maar dat neemt niet weg dat de game voor minder gelukkige zielen toch de nodige glitches op tafel legde.

Een nieuwe patch helpt veel van die – toegegeven, niet meteen gamebrekende – bugs de wereld uit. Hieronder vind je de volledige patch notes voor update 1.004, die de Guardians toch weer een hogere status toekent. Wie meer wil weten over de titel, verwijzen we graag door naar onze review.