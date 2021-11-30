

GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar, maar de collectie kon niet op lovende kritieken rekenen. De optimalisaties voor de huidige systemen laat namelijk nogal te wensen over, zoals we in onze special omschreven.

Rockstar bood z’n excuses aan en beloofde alle problemen op te gaan lossen, dit middels updates. Ze voegen nu daad bij woord, want update 1.03 is nu beschikbaar voor de trilogie op de PlayStation en Xbox consoles, alsook pc. De Switch-versie krijgt later een update.

Deze update lost meer dan 100 verschillende issues op en Rockstar is zo vriendelijk geweest die op een rijtje te zetten, check dus zeker de patch notes hieronder even.