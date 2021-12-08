Endwalker, de nieuwste uitbreiding voor Final Fantasy XIV, is uiteindelijk live gegaan, maar die release verliep niet zonder slag of stoot. Net zoals inloggen de afgelopen dagen. Velen geraakten immers niet ingelogd door problemen met de servers omwille van beperkte hardware capaciteit. Regisseur Naoki Yoshida erkent deze problemen en wil dan ook zijn excuses aanbieden met een officieel statement.
“Currently, all Worlds across all regions have been hitting the login cap for extremely long periods of time, and the progression of login queues is being slowed dramatically. Across the FFXIV service as a whole, the number of simultaneous logins has reached the hardware limit, and as a result, logging in has required an extremely long time, especially during ‘peak hours’ when we tend to see increased player activity. For this, I am truly sorry.
Considering that we are asking players to wait in queues for extremely long periods of time and the ongoing situation making it difficult to play normally, we have decided that during the official release of Endwalker on December 7, we will be granting 7 days of free game time to all players who own the full version of the game and have an active subscription. This also includes players who are currently playing on the 30-day free play period included when registering the full version of the game and those with multiple accounts.”
Iedereen die een actief lidmaatschap heeft op Final Fantasy XIV krijgt dus, met andere woorden, zeven dagen gratis toegang tot de game. Zélfs diegenen die momenteel bezig zijn aan hun gratis ’30-day trial’ zullen van deze zeven extra dagen kunnen genieten. De launch trailer van Endwalker kan je overigens hier bekijken.