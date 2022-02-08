

Sucker Punch heeft een nieuwe update voor Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut uitgebracht en dat op zowel de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5. Naast dat deze update een issue oplost, voegt het ook het een en ander aan nieuwe content toe.

Deze content staat geheel in het teken van de aanstaande Horizon: Forbidden West release, aangezien er een nieuw outfit vrij te spelen valt. Dit outfit is gebaseerd op Aloy, wat natuurlijk de protagonist is van de nieuwe Guerrilla game.

Om dit outfit te bemachtigen, zul je een puzzel moeten oplossen bij de recente gerestaureerde Wind Shrine, die je op Iki Island kunt vinden. Het outfit dat je na het oplossen van de puzzel ontvangt, zie je hierboven. Hieronder de patch notes:

Single-player The Forbidden Shrine can now be found to the north of Iki Island. Interact with it and solve the puzzle for a special armor created in collaboration with our friends at Guerrilla. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Added new Platinum difficulty level for Survival. This is still standard gameplay and will not feature weekly modifiers like Nightmare, but is harder than the gameplay offered in Gold difficulty, with better rewards and a higher chance for high-level gear.

Added Block button to Social tab in pause menu. This will allow players to add anyone they have matched with in-game directly to the PlayStation’s built-in blocklist to prevent matchmaking with that player in the future.

Addressed an issue that was causing brief stutters during gameplay.

Tot slot heeft Sucker Punch nog laten weten dat er volgende maand een update wordt uitgebracht die zich richt op de Legends modus. Deze update moet zowel verbeteringen doorvoeren als bugs oplossen.