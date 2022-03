De release van Tales of Arise in september van vorig jaar ging niet onopgemerkt voorbij: de game kreeg mooie scores en verkocht goed. Yusuke Tomizawa, producer van de Tales of franchise, nam dan ook even de tijd om te reflecteren tijdens een recent interview. Hij sprak hier over de feedback van de spelers op Tales of Arise, maar liet ook een wel erg interessante opmerking vallen. De onderstaande vertaling werd gemaakt door Dualshockers.

“We’ve managed to hit the 25th-anniversary milestone with a new console title, marking a new start. Moving forward, I strongly believe we can start a new dialogue with the fans. First, I want to say we’ll take all of your requests and feedback regarding Arise into account. Not only for the next games but also for ports and remakes, which are in high demand by fans. I understand some of the older titles are all-time-favorites, so the current environment where these past games cannot be easily played is definitely not good.

I know what it feels like when you love a game but don’t have any way to easily replay it, such as PS2 games. I won’t be able to change the whole situation right away. But I definitely believe the brand as a whole needs to take a new turn to respond to those feelings. We’re discussing internally what to do post-Arise in 2022, and what to do for the upcoming 30th anniversary. We need to keep our efforts going so that our smartphone and console games, and everything beyond games in the Tales of brand can be enjoyed and loved. We will keep reading everyone’s feedback as we work toward those goals so please keep supporting us”