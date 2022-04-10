Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is van een update voorzien. Deze brengt de game naar versie 1.03 en neemt onder andere nieuwe mogelijkheden met zich mee die de speelervaring ten goede komen.
Een van de nieuwe toevoegingen is de ‘auto-dismantle’-functie. Je kan hiermee aangeven welke items je aan het eind van een missie direct wil ontmantelen. Tevens kan je in de multiplayer zoeken op spelers die ongeveer dezelfde level aan uitrusting hebben.
De volledige lijst met wat versie 1.03 van Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin met zich meeneemt is als volgt:
Version 1.03 Update Information
Applicable to All Platforms
Added Functionality:
- Send Messages: While speaking with allies, citizens of Cornelia, etc., hold the button down to send a message.
- Auto-Dismantle: Equipment that meets parameters specified from the Settings screen can be dismantled immediately upon clearing a mission, freeing up space for more equipment. Please refer to the in-game tips for more details after updating.
- “★5” and “Artifact” have been added to the Item Pickup settings for precluding picking up equipment of the set rarity or lower.
- “No job affinity” has been added to the options for filtering within Items and other menus.
- Multiplayer Missions Level-Only Search: It is now possible to search for “Similar Average Equipment Level” and “Mission Level 300” without specifying a mission in multiplayer.
Adjustments:
- Adjusted lighting in certain dungeons to improve visibility.
- Eased the break damage adjustment dealt to and received from enemies in missions with a discrepancy between mission level and average equipment level (indicated with “!”).
- Removed the following adjustments to break damage taken when guarding:• Mission level• Enemy strength• Difficulty levels HARD and above
- Accordingly, a regular guard will consume less of the break gauge than soul shield when taking an attack, making it easier to assess the situation when guarding while surrounding by enemies or taking repeated attacks.
- Shortened the time to recover from being broken when taking an attack while broken.
- Shortened the time after recovering from being broken until soul shield and other defensive measures can be taken.
- Relaxed the timing requirements to make it easier to initiate the next action following the end of an enemy’s soul burst sequence.
- Increased the conditions for determining a hit during the spinning attack of the knuckles action ability windmill.