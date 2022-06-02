

Tijdens State of Play heeft ontwikkelaar Roll7, bekend van de OlliOlli-franchise de gloednieuwe game Rollerdome aangekondigd. Een game die in het OlliOlli universum thuis lijkt te horen, want de visuele stijl is vrijwel identiek aan OlliOlli World.

De gameplay is echter compleet anders, afgezien van het feit dat je weer op kleine wielen stapt. Je bent namelijk een skater en je wordt in een soort sportsetting gegooid, waarbij je al skatend met wapens de tegenstanders het vuur aan de schenen legt.

Hieronder een opsomming van belangrijke details en daaronder de aankondigingstrailer. Rollerdome verschijnt op 16 augustus voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Of de game ook naar andere platformen komt is nog onduidelijk.