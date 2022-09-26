Op 20 oktober verschijnt Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope voor de Nintendo Switch en alle mensen die gehoopt hadden om het te kunnen opnemen tegen hun vrienden, zullen we jammer genoeg moeten teleurstellen. De game zal namelijk alleen een solo-ervaring bevatten.

Screenrant had een gesprek met Xavier Manzanares, de lead producer van Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope en daarin wist hij mee te delen dat ze de coöp en de andere multiplayer modi laten vallen. Dit doen ze omdat ze wat huiverig waren dat het uitbalanceren van de personages nogal moeilijk zou zijn.

Aangezien Ubisoft na release de versus modus aan het originele spel heeft toegevoegd, wil dit misschien zeggen dat de deur nog op een kiertje staat als het gaat om de toekomst? Lees meer over de game in onze preview.

“No. We decided in the middle of production to focus on the solo experience. Because, actually as we brought many things from the original concept, we started to see how many elements it brought to the table, and to balance that, this revamped system, we wanted to focus our attention on the solo aspect. So, it was really important for us and we decided to assume that the decision, in order to scope out dangers, where we could go many directions, but then it’s unbalanced everywhere and it’s a game that never ships. So, it was a decision we took during production.”