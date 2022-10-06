

Gisterenavond lekte de eerste screenshots van Need for Speed: Unbound al nadat de titel en andere details nog eerder op het web waren beland. EA kondigde daarop aan de game vanmiddag officieel te onthullen en dat hebben ze zojuist middels een trailer gedaan.

De onthullingstrailer van Need for Speed: Unbound bekijk je natuurlijk hieronder. Daarnaast heeft de uitgever laten weten dat de racegame vanaf 2 december verkrijgbaar is voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Deze game komt dus niet op last-gen consoles uit.

Race against the clock, outsmart the cops and qualify each week for the Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge, the Grand. Fill your garage with precision-tuned custom machines, dress in your own unique style and exclusive attire and light up the streets with a soundtrack that echoes from every corner of the world.

Key Features