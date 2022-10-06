Gisterenavond lekte de eerste screenshots van Need for Speed: Unbound al nadat de titel en andere details nog eerder op het web waren beland. EA kondigde daarop aan de game vanmiddag officieel te onthullen en dat hebben ze zojuist middels een trailer gedaan.
De onthullingstrailer van Need for Speed: Unbound bekijk je natuurlijk hieronder. Daarnaast heeft de uitgever laten weten dat de racegame vanaf 2 december verkrijgbaar is voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Deze game komt dus niet op last-gen consoles uit.
Race against the clock, outsmart the cops and qualify each week for the Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge, the Grand. Fill your garage with precision-tuned custom machines, dress in your own unique style and exclusive attire and light up the streets with a soundtrack that echoes from every corner of the world.
Key Features
- The World is Your Canvas – Bring graffiti to life with a completely new visual style, combining the latest street art with the most realistic cars ever seen in Need for Speed. Access a new toolkit full of energetic visual and sound effects, including Burst Nitrous, a new boosting element for dizzying speed.
- Express Yourself to the Full Extent of Your Abilities – Go to meet-ups and show off your style with a host of items from the world’s latest fashions, including exclusive gear. Then take your machine’s style to the next level and transform it with unique wraps and cut-outs to match your legendary custom machine, take the lead in races and strike your own winning pose to stand out from the crowd.
- Find Freedom as it Flows – A soundtrack featuring some of the pioneering artists of the modern hip-hop scene, including A$AP Rocky and AWGE, delivers an original, genre-defying selection of songs. The original music was created by French producer Brodinsky. The songs, which lean on various hip-hop expressions from around the world, embody the underground culture itself, which is the heart of Lakeshore.
kweet zo ni wat te denken
Ik vind het wel vet als ik eerlijk ben
EA kan niks goed.
@Anoniem-3251: hoe oud bent u ?
@Anoniem-61: om dat het jou game niet is
@Anoniem-1781: gaat je niets aan ik vind het wel vet me leeftijd doet er niet toe en wat jij van de game vind doet me echt helemaal niets fijne dag nog
ik vind het ook leuk er uit zien
Wa veu shit hebben ze nu weer gemaakt, echt dit is het einde van NFS volgens mij..
Ja wat hadden we anders verwacht van EA… Underground 3 whahahaha…
Nice! Spreekt mij erg aan. Zeker in de gaten houden
@Anoniem-7063: ja maar dat mag niet
@Anoniem-1293: zeggen dat je 13 bent zonder te zeggen dat je 13 bent. Game ziet er niet uit. En volgens mij doet er nog zo’n rappertje mee ook. Hopelijk kun je er een drive by op doen.
@Anoniem-8384: dan ben ik toch 13 wat jij wilt vriend ik vind jou gedrag aanders erg kinderlijk
Ik ben 38 en ik ga eerlijk zijn dit is best wel een awesome stijltje.
@Anoniem-8384: en wat dan nog mag ik de game anders niet vet vinden Jesus hoe dom kan je zijn
@Anoniem-6993: dat vind ik jouw taalgebruik vol spelfouten ook…13 jarig ventje
@Anoniem-7766: ok ben wel klaar met je de groeten
@Anoniem-2487: bedtijd he…dacht ik al