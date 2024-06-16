Need for Speed: Unbound is alweer een hele poos uit, maar dit wil niet zeggen dat de game niet nog regelmatig van updates voorzien wordt. Begin dit jaar nog, liet Electronic Arts weten dat de game nog zeker de rest van het jaar ondersteuning zou krijgen.

Ze voegen daad bij woord, want naast nieuwe content beschikbaar te stellen komen ze af en toe met updates. Nu is er weer een nieuwe online gegaan die enkele verbeteringen doorvoert aan voornamelijk de Drift Pro en Drag mechanics.

Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes terugvinden van update 1.000.024 en EA geeft ook even mee van welke nog onopgeloste problemen ze op de hoogte zijn.