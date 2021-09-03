

Er is sinds de aankondiging een hoop te doen geweest over Abandoned. Dit omdat de game – al dan niet bewust – stelselmatig met Hideo Kojima in verband wordt gebracht. Daarnaast werd er reikhalzend uitgekeken naar een eerste trailer, die vertraging opliep en uiteindelijk een anticlimax bleek te zijn.

Het is nu al een paar weken rustig en BLUE BOX Game Studios grijpt het moment aan om een FAQ te delen met daarin veelgestelde vragen, die ze natuurlijk van een antwoord voorzien. Daarin geven ze ook iets meer details over de game en hun plannen vrij.

Wederom wordt de link met Kojima aangehaald, waarbij ze nogmaals duidelijk aangegeven daar niets mee te maken te hebben. Alle vragen en antwoorden hieronder op een rijtje.

When will we learn more about Abandoned?

We are working hard to reveal Abandoned ASAP. As of now the game is not ready for the public eye.

Why is there a 5 second footage in the app with a size of 5GB?

As a result of technical issues we made it very hard for us last minute. We had to trim the opening teaser. The 5GB is the actual size of the full length. We will release the full teaser soon. We sincerely apologize for this.

When will we see new content in the Realtime Experience PS5 app?

Unfortunately we can’t provide an ETA just yet but we are working to release new content ASAP.

What is the Playable Prologue?

The Playable Prologue is a standalone game with its own set of Trophy’s on PS5.

What is the release date for Abandoned?

Abandoned is set to be released in 2022 while the Prologue will be available soon.

Will Abandoned be available in a physical form?

Yes. Abandoned will be available both digital and physical. The Prologue is only in digital form.

Is BLUE BOX Game Studios in any way linked to Kojima Productions or Hideo Kojima?

No. BLUE BOX Game Studios is a small independent studio based in The Netherlands.

Is The Haunting in any way linked with Abandoned?

No. Abandoned is a new different game. The game has been created from scratch and does not include references to The Haunting.

Why isn’t Abandoned shown so far?

Abandoned was announced too soon. Also, we received a bigger audience than we initially had, so we had to polish the game even more. Even now, the game isn’t ready for the public eye to see. We will release all media inside the Realtime Experience app and web for actual gameplay reveals and cinematic trailers.

What makes Abandoned unique and stand out from other games?

Abandoned has a new narrative, presented in realistic gameplay with a cinematic experience, Abandoned emulates a realistic approach to survival.

Is Abandoned a horror game?

Abandoned is a horror shooter/survival game. While the primary focus isn’t entirely horror.

Is Abandoned the actual IP name?

No Abandoned is a codename. The marketing title name will be announced with the gameplay reveal.