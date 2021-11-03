

Far Cry 6 is inmiddels al enige tijd uit, maar nog niet alles is helemaal in orde. Daarom werkt Ubisoft aan updates en er is nu een nieuwe beschikbaar om te downloaden. Het gaat om ‘Title Update 2’, die met allerlei bug fixes komt. Daarnaast voegt deze update ook de nodige quality of life verbeteringen toe.

Als je alles al in de game gedaan hebt, dan is het eveneens aan te raden om terug te keren naar Yara. Zo voegt deze update namelijk ook nieuwe dagelijkse en wekelijkse uitdagingen aan Far Cry 6 toe. Hieronder op een rijtje alle details die met deze update gemoeid zijn. Meer over de game lees je in onze review.