Nog niet zo lang geleden kreeg Far Cry 6 bezoek van een bekend gezicht uit de franchise, want de iconische slechterik Vaas keerde terug via de Insanity uitbreiding. Deze uitbreiding is uitstekend voor liefhebbers van roguelites, zoals we in onze special schreven. Over enige tijd verschijnt ook Pagan Min opnieuw ten tonele en Ubisoft heeft in de tussentijd een nieuwe update uitgebracht.

De update is inmiddels live en is afhankelijk van het platform waarop je speelt vrij aan de maat, wat wel uit het overzicht blijkt. Zo kun je hieronder een overzicht vinden hoeveel GB je per platform ongeveer moet downloaden en daarnaast kun je ook de patch notes bekijken. De update pakt grotendeels wat problemen aan en voegt wat kleine veranderingen toe aan Far Cry 6 voor een betere ervaring.