De nieuwste Final Fantasy is nu al een tijdje uit, maar dat weerhoudt Square Enix er niet van om de game te voorzien van wat verbeteringen. De 1.04 update van het spel belooft verbeteringen aan de grafische kwaliteit en de technische prestaties. Daar blijft het echter niet bij, de update brengt namelijk ook wat gameplay aanpassingen en voegt een gevechtssimulator toe.

Vooral de grafische kant van het spel is een punt van veel kritiek, zo ook in onze Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review. Het is dus mooi om te zien dat de feedback serieus wordt genomen. Voor alle aanpassingen kan je de lijst hieronder raadplegen: