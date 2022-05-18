De nieuwste Final Fantasy is nu al een tijdje uit, maar dat weerhoudt Square Enix er niet van om de game te voorzien van wat verbeteringen. De 1.04 update van het spel belooft verbeteringen aan de grafische kwaliteit en de technische prestaties. Daar blijft het echter niet bij, de update brengt namelijk ook wat gameplay aanpassingen en voegt een gevechtssimulator toe.
Vooral de grafische kant van het spel is een punt van veel kritiek, zo ook in onze Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review. Het is dus mooi om te zien dat de feedback serieus wordt genomen. Voor alle aanpassingen kan je de lijst hieronder raadplegen:
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Update 1.04 Patch Notes
Added Functionality:
- The side mission “Battle Simulator” has been added to the “???” location in the south of Cornelia. This side mission can be used to try out jobs, equipment, and abilities you have obtained.
- A feature to adjust the display of ally effects has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to hide certain visual effects of allies.
- A “Confirm Equipment Optimization” category has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to enable a confirmation screen before implementing the set determined by Optimize Equipment.
- An “Ally Battle Sets Only” category has been added to Optimize Equipment in System Settings.
Adjustments:
- The amount of anima crystals that can be acquired in CHAOS difficulty missions has been adjusted.
- The inventory limit for crafting materials, anima shards, and anima crystals has been revised to 9,999.
- Follow-up attacks after using soul shield are now directed at the lock-on target.
- Models for hair and fur associated with important characters have been revised to improve performance.
- Cubes have been added to the following side missions:
- Ebon Memories: The Tragic Cynic
- Ebon Memories: The Truthseeker
- Ebon Memories: The Yearner
- Ebon Memories: The Power-Hungry
- Ebon Memories: The Guided
- Visibility has been improved within the “???” field location north of the Chaos Shrine.
- When entering a room during multiplayer and the mission could not be joined due to reasons such as the host being engaged in a boss battle, the mission can now be joined automatically after finishing preparations.
Resolved Issues:
- Other various bug fixes